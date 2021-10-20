CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDW To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results On November 3

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,500 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $20 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005246/en/

