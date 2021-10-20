CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
XPO Logistics Expands Support Of Cainiao With Digital Management Of Truckload Transport In Spain For AliExpress

GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics , a leading provider of freight transportation services, has announced the expansion of its relationship with Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group.

XPO has provided Cainiao with full truckload transport services in Spain for the last two years, supporting the delivery of e-commerce parcels of AliExpress, the global marketplace of Alibaba Group. Under the new agreement, XPO will use its extensive experience with omnichannel supply chains to help Cainiao optimize operations, utilizing the XPO Connect digital transport platform to enhance visibility, efficiency and sustainability.

Massimo Marsili, managing director - Southern Europe and Morocco, XPO Logistics, said, "It's a source of pride for our XPO team that Cainiao trusts us to provide critical transport services. Together, we're supporting their sales growth and environmental objectives, in preparation for the fast-approaching peak season."

David Bu, general manager of Cainiao Network Europe, commented, "Spain is one of Cainiao's key markets in Europe, and we are glad to have XPO as our key trucking network partner in the market. XPO has consistently demonstrated flexibility and a commitment to cutting-edge digital innovation. These qualities, together with their ability to deliver reliable truck capacity, provide us with great added value."

About XPO Logistics XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect™ automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Cainiao NetworkFounded in 2013, Cainiao Network ("Cainiao") is a global industrial internet company and the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customer value, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improve efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. Cainiao carries forward Alibaba's mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within 72 hours.

Media Contacts:Joe Checkler+1-203-423-2098 joe.checkler@xpo.com

Beatriz Armijo beatriz.armijo@xpo.com +34-619-252144

#Aliexpress#Xpo Logistics#Alibaba Group#Cainiao Network Europe#Xpo Logistics Inc
