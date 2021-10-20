SBI SECURITIES Centralises Settlement Operations With Broadridge

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance services to its clients and further automate operations across business lines, SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest online securities companies, has expanded its business relationship with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) - Get Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Report, a global Fintech leader. SBI SECURITIES is migrating the post-trade operations of its Hong Kong and Singapore businesses to Broadridge's cloud-based ASP service in Asia and is adding new services to automate confirmation and statement output to clients. In addition, SBI SECURITIES will be leveraging Broadridge's SWIFT Service Bureau to automate SWIFT messaging workflows globally directly with its custodian, enabling them to outsource the whole post-trade processing value chain to Broadridge.

"To provide attractive investment opportunities to our clients with one of the lowest commission systems in the industry, we are working with Broadridge to further drive digital transformation of our post-trade and SWIFT workflows," said Ichiro Takahashi, Head of Global Operations of SBI SECURITIES. "Broadridge's global, multi-asset capabilities, together with local presence and expertise in the unique and complex requirements of Japan and Asian markets has been a winning combination for us in support of our business growth plans. We are excited to service our clients more effectively by benefiting from the flexibility, scalability and resilience of Broadridge's latest ASP service."

"We are very excited to deepen our relationship with SBI SECURITIES and offer the mutualisation benefits of the Broadridge platform, including cost efficiencies, simplified compliance with market change, increased resilience, which will in turn free up time and resources for them to focus on differentiated activities for their clients," said Ian Strudwick, Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific at Broadridge. "Our ASP solution enables SBI SECURITIES to centralise their settlement operations, accelerates their move to the cloud and will ensure they always have access to the latest versions of our world-class technologies and increased automation to better serve their clients in the region. We will continue to innovate for our clients with new all-in-one solutions such as the recently launched Post-trade FastStart that cuts cost, simplifies implementation and accelerates time to market."

SBI SECURITIES has been an innovator and pioneer of comprehensive online securities since the beginning of its internet trading service in October 1999, offering attractive investment opportunities via a safe transacting environment to investors. Besides domestic equities, the product lineup extends to investment trusts, foreign equities, futures and options, FX (foreign exchange margin trading), domestic and foreign bonds to meet the various needs of investors. The firm is constantly enhancing its presence in the securities industry in Japan and globally and working with Broadridge as a global partner with multi-asset capabilities has been critical to its growth strategy.

About SBI SECURITIES

SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd., (TSE JQ 8701) is one of Japan's leading securities companies with ordinary income of over 62 billion yen, centered on the online securities business under the umbrella of SBI Holdings, head office located in Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. SBI SECURITIES leads the securities industry in terms of the number of accounts, assets under deposit, and individual stock brokerage fees. In addition to providing brokerage services for domestic as well as foreign equities and bonds, investment trusts, futures, etc., SBI has also been crucial in the proliferation of digital securities enabling small-sized purchases and sales of digital securities issued by real estate and unlisted companies. Currently, it is enhancing its presence not only in the online securities industry, but also in the securities industry as a whole, strongly promoting the expansion of its wholesale business through strengthening of IPO and PO underwriting, corporate/financial institution business, and overseas institutional business.

For more information about SBI SECURITIES, please visit https://www.sbisec.co.jp

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) - Get Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Report, a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us please visit broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

+ 1 516-472-5129

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

+1 212-918-6966

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbi-securities-centralises-settlement-operations-with-broadridge-301404477.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

IN THIS ARTICLE
HIT Consultant

Nordic Consulting Launches Security Operations Center

– Coinciding with Cybersecurity Awareness Month this month, Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced that it has opened its new security operations center (SOC) at its global headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. SOC’s are a rising defense mechanism against cyber threats across industries – especially the healthcare industry, which has shown extreme vulnerability over recent years and since the pandemic has started.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Netcapital Inc. Announces Equity Stake In Marketing Solutions Provider Caesar Media Group, Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, today announced that it has acquired a 10% stake in Caesar Media Group, Inc. an advanced marketing and technology solutions provider. Caesar Media Group will leverage its technology and data to provide Netcapital's private company clients with lead generation, SEO, website development, project development, digital marketing, content management, customer service, and sales management.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $118.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SmartAsset

Coinbase vs. Robinhood for Crypto: Which Is Best?

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Robinhood, a popular and innovative trading platform, are often compared to try to determine which is the best service for trading and investing in cryptocurrency. Both have simple applications that are user-friendly for beginners. … Continue reading → The post Coinbase vs. Robinhood for Crypto: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Dominus Capital Partners With Seaga Manufacturing

FREEPORT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for inventory vending and dispensing solutions serving the industrial, water filtration, healthcare laundry, and food & beverage markets. Seaga's customized offering enables customers to improve inventory management, demand planning, inventory costs, and shrinkage, all while providing safer product access.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

What Is an Investment Consultant?

An investment consultant is a financial professional who advises clients on financial goals. They support both individual and larger business clients in setting and meeting these short- and long-term goals. In a nutshell, investment consultants are trusted professionals who help … Continue reading → The post What Is an Investment Consultant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Advantest Acquires R&D Altanova

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) ("the Company") has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc. ("R&D Altanova"). R&D Altanova is a leading supplier of consumable test interface boards, substrates and interconnects...
BUSINESS
