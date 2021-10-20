CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Axsome Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 8, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Axsome to host conference call and webcast on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. Axsome's management team will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on November 8, 2021 to discuss these results and provide a business update.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (844) 698-4029 (toll-free domestic) or (647) 253-8660 (international), and use the conference ID 6365926. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the "Webcasts & Presentations" page of the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.axsome.com. A recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions that have limited treatment options. Through development of therapeutic options with novel mechanisms of action, we are transforming the approach to treating CNS conditions. At Axsome, we are intensely committed to developing products that meaningfully improve the lives of patients and provide additional therapeutic options for physicians. For more information, please visit the Company's website at axsome.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the company website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements". We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the success, timing and cost of our ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including our ability to fully fund our disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to our currently projected expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of our ongoing clinical trials, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application ("NDA") for any of our current product candidates; our ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of our product candidates; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates (including, but not limited to, whether potential filing issues or issues identified by FDA during the substantive review may impact the potential approvability of the Company's NDA submission for AXS-05 in MDD or the timing of such approval, and whether the FDA will agree with the Company's discontinuation of the bupropion treatment arm of the ADVANCE study in accordance with the independent data monitoring committee's recommendations); whether issues identified by FDA during the substantive review may impact the potential approvability of the Company's NDA for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine in adults with or without aura, pursuant to our special protocol assessment for the MOMENTUM clinical trial; the potential for the ASCEND clinical trial, combined with the GEMINI clinical trial results, to provide a basis for approval of AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and accelerate its development timeline and commercial path to patients; the Company's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company's research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company's license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company's product candidates, if approved; the Company's anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the Company's commercial launch of its product candidates, and the potential impact on the Company's anticipated cash runway; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to COVID-19; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstance.

Axsome Contact: Mark JacobsonChief Operating Officer Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.22 Cortlandt Street, 16 th FloorNew York, NY 10007Tel: 212-332-3243Email: mjacobson@axsome.com www.axsome.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company"), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of the Company's common stock at the close of business on November 18, 2021 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Sabesp - Material Fact: Approval Of The 29th Issue Of Debentures

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("SABESP" or "Company"), in compliance with the terms set forth in Resolution of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the Market that, on this date, it was approved, in the 953th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("RCA"), the consummation of the 29th (twenty ninth) debenture issuance, with the following characteristics: simple, non-convertible, unsecured, in up to three series ("Debentures"), for public distribution, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 400 of December 29, 2003, as amended ("CVM Instruction 400") and " Código ANBIMA de Ofertas Públicas" in force since May 6, 2021 ("Issuance" and "Offer", respectively), in the initial amount of R$ 1,250,000,000.00 (one billion two hundred and fifty million reais), on the respective Issuance Date, without the possibility of partial distribution and subject to possibility of the Company's option to exercise, fully or in part, the increase of the Debentures that may be placed under the Offer by up to 20% (twenty percent) in relation to the originally offered amount, without the need of new CVM's registration request or changes in the terms of the Offer, pursuant to the paragraph 2 of article 14 of CVM Instruction 400 ("Hot Issue").
MARKETS
TheStreet

LiveOne To Hold Press Conference For Media; Existing Shareholders And Analysts On Thursday, November 4, 2021 At 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media and Custom Personalization Solutions, will hold a press conference for media, and existing shareholders and analysts are invited to watch and listen in, on Thursday, November 4 at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT. LiveOne is slated to announce the evolution of its business model launching in the calendar year 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bioasis Announces Filing Of Its Quarterly Financial Statements And MD&A For The Period Ending August 31, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the "Company" or "Bioasis"), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier ("BBB") and the treatment of central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today, announced it has filed its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended August 31, 2021. All are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.bioasis.us.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

WDH Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Waterdrop Inc. Securities Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (WDH) . The action seeks a recovery for investors that purchased Waterdrop shares following the Company's May 2021 IPO.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Third Quarter Dividend

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) - Get Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has increased its common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This dividend, in the amount of $0.435 per share, is payable on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021. This dividend rate equates to an annualized dividend of $1.74 per share. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has increased its dividend every quarter since its Initial Public Offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

The Tile Shop To Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Nancy DiMattia, CFO, and Mark Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer. Participants may access the call/webcast by:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited Announces Pricing Of Upsized $110 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the symbol "CCTSU" beginning on October 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CCTS" and "CCTSW," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Axsm#Company#Cns
TheStreet

4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $118.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Proterra Announces Extension Of Redemption Date For Its Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) ("Proterra" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants") and private placement warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 29, 2021 (the "New Redemption Date") to allow holders of Warrants additional time to exercise their Warrants. Although the Company met and exceeded all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the Company's notices related to the redemption or the terms of the warrant agreement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Advantest Acquires R&D Altanova

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) ("the Company") has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc. ("R&D Altanova"). R&D Altanova is a leading supplier of consumable test interface boards, substrates and interconnects...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Full House Resorts Announces Shelf Registration Filing

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FLL) announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If and when declared effective by the SEC, the shelf registration will provide for the future offer and sale, from time to time in one or more offerings, of up to $500 million in common stock, debt securities, warrants, rights, purchase contracts or units, or any combination of those securities.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Lordstown Motors Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Webcast

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), ("Lordstown Motors"), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on November 11, 2021. The company will then host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Biofrontera Inc. Announces Pricing Of $18.0 Million Initial Public Offering

WOBURN, MA. , Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ("Biofrontera" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BFRI; BFRIW), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 3,600,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $5.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by Biofrontera Inc. In addition, Biofrontera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 540,000 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 540,000 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "PEGRU" beginning on October 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PEGR" and "PEGRW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "ARCKU" beginning Friday, October 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ARCK" and "ARCKW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Provide Business Update And Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.
ITHACA, NY
TheStreet

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Over-Allotment Option In Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BMAQU, the "Company") announced today that the underwriters in its initial public offering, pursuant to the terms of the underwriting agreement, fully exercised their over-allotment option and, on October 26, 2021, purchased an additional 1,500,000 units pursuant to the overallotment option, generating additional gross proceeds of $15,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half (1/2) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Global Telemedicine Markets To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Telepathology, Teleradiology, TeleICU, Teleconsultation, Telepscychiatry, Others), By Mode, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global telemedicine market is expected to grow at an...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy