Axsome Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 8, 2021

Axsome to host conference call and webcast on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. Axsome's management team will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on November 8, 2021 to discuss these results and provide a business update.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (844) 698-4029 (toll-free domestic) or (647) 253-8660 (international), and use the conference ID 6365926. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the "Webcasts & Presentations" page of the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.axsome.com. A recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions that have limited treatment options. Through development of therapeutic options with novel mechanisms of action, we are transforming the approach to treating CNS conditions. At Axsome, we are intensely committed to developing products that meaningfully improve the lives of patients and provide additional therapeutic options for physicians. For more information, please visit the Company's website at axsome.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the company website.

Forward Looking Statements

