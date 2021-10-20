CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MindWell For Healthcare Workers Launches To Support Canadian Healthcare Workers' Mental Health

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago
  • Virtual program is accessible at no cost to all healthcare workers across Canada
  • Canadians encouraged to share the program with healthcare workers in their communities

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - MindWell for Healthcare Workers, a program designed by healthcare workers for healthcare workers to reduce stress, build resilience and boost overall mental health and well-being, is now open for registration and begins November 1st, 2021. The training program was created by digital mental health expert MindWell U , in partnership with Wellness Together Canada, a national mental health portal funded by the Government of Canada, and the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU).

"There is much urgency behind the task of supporting nurses in as many ways as possible." Linda Silas, President, CFNU

"With healthcare workers facing increasing levels of burnout and stress, the MindWell for Healthcare Workers program teaches mindfulness-in-action techniques that can be used by healthcare workers anywhere at any time, especially during stressful moments throughout their day," said Dr. Geoffrey Soloway, Founder, MindWell. "We encourage Canadians to share the program with family, friends, colleagues and community members who are healthcare workers as a way to help support their mental health and well-being with simple and effective strategies."

To date, over 2,000 Canadian healthcare workers have participated in MindWell for Healthcare Workers with reported results showing a significant decrease in PTSD, anxiety and exhaustion, and a significant increase in mindfulness and resilience. The 4-week, self-directed online program addresses topics including recognizing stress responses in the body, minimizing effects of secondary trauma, managing burnout, reconnecting with purpose and building confidence to perform your best at work. The live online sessions connect healthcare workers from across the country who are dealing with similar stressors to learn and share healthy ways to improve mental health and well-being despite these stressful times.

A Call to Canadians: Share MindWell for Healthcare Workers with Healthcare Workers in Your Community

"Nurses are leaving their jobs in droves, with many choosing not to continue in the profession," said Linda Silas, President, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions. "Even pre-pandemic, over 90% reported symptoms of burnout, and 60% said they intended to leave their job within the next year. There is much urgency behind the task of supporting nurses in as many ways as possible."

MindWell for Healthcare Workers is an industry-specific intervention that improves mental health and well-being without adding more to an overstretched workload. Canadians are encouraged to give back by spreading the word about MindWell for Healthcare Workers which is available to all healthcare workers at no cost.

Registration is now open at: https://wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA/healthcare-workers / https://wellnesstogether.ca/fr-CA/personnel-de-la-santé

Canadians can also share MindWell's Take 5 for Healthcare Workers tip sheet for simple and effective tools to increase well-being today: mindwellu.com/take5 .

About MindWellMindWell are mental health and well-being digital training experts that equip people, teams and organizations with the tools to perform at their best. MindWell provides customized or signature evidence-based programs to organizations across Canada and in all sectors to improve mental fitness and resiliency. Learn more about MindWell at www.mindwellu.com .

About Wellness Together Canada Wellness Together Canada is Canada's first and only online platform offering immediate mental health support for people of all ages, in every province and territory, and in both official languages. The portal is funded by the Government of Canada. For more information visit www.wellnesstogether.ca .

SOURCE MindWell U

kmvt

As COVID-19 continues, healthcare workers continue to feel the stress

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases are trending downward, many healthcare workers are feeling burnt out and frustrated. KMVT spoke with two professionals who tell us what it is like to be working in a hospital right now. Doctor Nemerson with St. Alphonsus Health...
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Guardian

Support Worker – Mental Health

Are you a warm, passionate and empathetic individual? If so, we are looking for Support Workers to join our Mental Health supported living service. This position involves providing individualised person centred care and support to adults with mental health needs living in supported housing. You will be responsible for promoting emotional wellbeing and independence, encouraging the people we support to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life.
MENTAL HEALTH
ifiberone.com

Military medical team deployed to Confluence Health to help healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients

WENATCHEE - About 20 military medical personnel have been deployed to Confluence Health in Wenatchee to support healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. The military team includes nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors from the U.S. Navy. Gov. Jay Inslee in September requested assistance from the federal government to help staff...
WENATCHEE, WA
wnax.com

Critical Need for Healthcare Workers

While many businesses continue to struggle to find enough workers, it is especially critical for health care providers. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, and Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, says it really is a problem for their facilities in smaller towns…. Ekeren says...
MITCHELL, SD
FOX59

Indiana University Health working to increase rural access to healthcare

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is tapping into nearly $50 million of federal funding to help increase access to quality health care. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $50 million investment in 105 rural distance learning and telemedicine projects. The USDA said the investment is intended to expand the quality of life for […]
COLLEGES
