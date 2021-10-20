CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atotech And AT&S Announce Project To Optimize Energy Efficiency And Meet Climate Goals

By GlobeNewswire
 8 days ago

BERLIN and LEOBEN, Austria, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (ATC) - Get ATOTECH LIMITED Report and AT&S (ATX: ATS) today announced a joint collaboration project with the goal of reducing energy consumption and optimizing energy efficiency of the AT&S production processes in the plating lines manufactured by Atotech.

AT&S and Atotech are leaders in their respective fields from a sustainability perspective. AT&S is committed to active change leadership with ambitious climate targets, specifically regarding annual reductions of their carbon footprint and use of freshwater, by 5% and 3%, respectively. Atotech has been at the forefront of delivering sustainable products for decades, with systems designed to reduce the use of raw materials, energy, and water for our customers.

Building on Atotech's long-standing commitment to innovation and sustainability, the company recently expanded its internal competency to the development of industrial software solutions, including Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) applications. As part of the collaboration with AT&S, Atotech will provide an innovative combination of IIOT software solutions and hardware optimization which will enable AT&S to reduce overall energy consumption and help them to meet their climate goals.

"This collaboration is a natural product of our companies' common strengths and objectives. It is an excellent example of our commitment to making a positive difference for our communities and the environment at large," said Geoff Wild, CEO of Atotech. "Atotech is the only major surface-finishing solutions company to provide chemistry, equipment, software and service in a comprehensive solutions-based package," Mr. Wild continued, "We are delighted to be able to provide that full spectrum of solutions to AT&S."

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

About AT&S

AT&S is one of the globally leading manufacturers of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. At its locations in Europe and Asia, AT&S develops and produces high-tech solutions for its global partners, especially for applications in the areas of communication, computer and consumer electronics, mobility, industry and medical technology. AT&S will continue to drive the digital megatrends and grow profitably in the coming years. To do so, AT&S will increase vertical integration and work even more closely together with its customers as a solutions supplier.

AT&S, headquartered in Leoben, Austria, employs more than 11,000 people across the globe.

Atotech Contacts:Sarah Spray+1 803 504 4731 sarah.spray@atotech.comSusanne Richter+49 30 349 85 418 press@atotech.com

