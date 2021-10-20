CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Monday.com To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 10, 2021

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - Get MONDAY.COM LTD Report, a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. monday.com management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Information about monday.com's financial results, including a link to the live webcast of the conference call, will be made available on monday.com's investor relations website at https://ir.monday.com/investor-relations. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 311-0436 toll-free domestically and at (470) 495-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 4571646. An archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of monday.com's Investor Relations website following the call.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in 190 countries.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005078/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (WMK) - Get Weis Markets, Inc. Report Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.32 per share to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2021 payable on November 22, 2021. ###. About Weis MarketsFounded in 1912, Weis...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) - Get Capital Senior Living Corporation Report will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 11, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

The AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Earnings Release And Investor Conference Call On November 18, 2021

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18, 2021. That same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (CT).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Provide Business Update And Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Monday Com Ltd#Mndy#Monday Com Ltd Report#News Events#Investor Relations
TheStreet

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Third Quarter Dividend

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) - Get Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has increased its common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This dividend, in the amount of $0.435 per share, is payable on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021. This dividend rate equates to an annualized dividend of $1.74 per share. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has increased its dividend every quarter since its Initial Public Offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Bioasis Announces Filing Of Its Quarterly Financial Statements And MD&A For The Period Ending August 31, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the "Company" or "Bioasis"), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier ("BBB") and the treatment of central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today, announced it has filed its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended August 31, 2021. All are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.bioasis.us.
NEW HAVEN, CT
TheStreet

Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation To Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results On November 9, 2021 And Hold Earnings Conference Call The Following Day

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) will release its 2021 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company will hold its 2021 third quarter earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

LiveOne To Hold Press Conference For Media; Existing Shareholders And Analysts On Thursday, November 4, 2021 At 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media and Custom Personalization Solutions, will hold a press conference for media, and existing shareholders and analysts are invited to watch and listen in, on Thursday, November 4 at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT. LiveOne is slated to announce the evolution of its business model launching in the calendar year 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Software
TheStreet

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Over-Allotment Option In Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BMAQU, the "Company") announced today that the underwriters in its initial public offering, pursuant to the terms of the underwriting agreement, fully exercised their over-allotment option and, on October 26, 2021, purchased an additional 1,500,000 units pursuant to the overallotment option, generating additional gross proceeds of $15,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half (1/2) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Biofrontera Inc. Announces Pricing Of $18.0 Million Initial Public Offering

WOBURN, MA. , Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ("Biofrontera" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BFRI; BFRIW), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 3,600,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $5.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by Biofrontera Inc. In addition, Biofrontera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 540,000 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 540,000 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Full House Resorts Announces Shelf Registration Filing

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FLL) announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If and when declared effective by the SEC, the shelf registration will provide for the future offer and sale, from time to time in one or more offerings, of up to $500 million in common stock, debt securities, warrants, rights, purchase contracts or units, or any combination of those securities.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Proterra Announces Extension Of Redemption Date For Its Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) ("Proterra" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants") and private placement warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 29, 2021 (the "New Redemption Date") to allow holders of Warrants additional time to exercise their Warrants. Although the Company met and exceeded all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the Company's notices related to the redemption or the terms of the warrant agreement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

HireRight Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

HireRight (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,222,222 shares of its common stock at $19.00 per share. As part of the offering, the Company has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,333,333 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2021 under the symbol "HRT," and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Netcapital Inc. Announces Equity Stake In Marketing Solutions Provider Caesar Media Group, Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, today announced that it has acquired a 10% stake in Caesar Media Group, Inc. an advanced marketing and technology solutions provider. Caesar Media Group will leverage its technology and data to provide Netcapital's private company clients with lead generation, SEO, website development, project development, digital marketing, content management, customer service, and sales management.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited Announces Pricing Of Upsized $110 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the symbol "CCTSU" beginning on October 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CCTS" and "CCTSW," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy