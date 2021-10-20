CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NanoMosaic Demonstrates Robust Aptamer Performance For Protein Quantitation On The Company's Tessie™ System

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the pioneer and leader in nanoneedle (MosaicNeedle™) detection for proteomics and genomics applications has demonstrated unoptimized, robust protein interrogation that will enable more than seven orders of dynamic range utilizing commercially available aptamers. The NanoMosaic Tessie™ system achieves high sensitivity that outperforms traditional antibody-paired assays, obviates sample preparation for protein analysis, and integrates with high throughput liquid handlers for a "walk-away" solution that enables high throughput sample processing.

Antibodies represent one capture modality and have been well demonstrated on the Tessie™ system in a fluorescent label-free manner utilizing paired antibodies, to maintain high specificity. This approach addresses the current multiplexing demand, although higher multiplexing needs are anticipated to increase in the coming years. Elimination of cross talk, between antibodies, for ease of multiplexing will be highly advantageous.

Aptamers represent another capture modality for proteins, and used in conjunction with antibodies, represent a paired approach that both maintain specificity and minimize cross-talk. The advantage of the Tessie™ system is that fluorescent tags are not needed on aptamers and antibodies, as a resonance shift is induced and measured when the analyte binds. The Tessie™ reaction with detection aptamers, "Detectamers™", enhances signal and eliminates noise while obviating aggregation issues associated with bulky tags.

NanoMosaic has demonstrated the high sensitivity, broad dynamic range, and high fidelity of the Detectamer™ approach with antibody-aptamer pairs, as well as with aptamer-aptamer pairs. The Tessie™ reactions have the capability of achieving a 94,000 plex.

"The aptamer-antibody paired approach not only expands the menu size of the high-sensitivity NanoMosaic assays, but also addresses the long-standing specificity question when aptamers are used alone as affinity probes. Flexibility of the Tessie™ system allows users to customize and develop new assays," said Dr. Qimin Quan, Chief Scientific Officer at NanoMosaic. "We envision researchers and pharmaceutical companies will benefit from NanoMosaic's ultra-high multiplex capacity in the target discovery phase and transfer seamlessly to the downstream validation phase that leverages the platform's significant cost and throughput advantages ," Quan concluded.

"The ability to address current market multiplexing needs that allows end users to customize content in their labs on the Tessie™ chips in a do-it-yourself (DIY) fashion, as well as rapid scale up for high throughput biomarker discovery will greatly enhance therapeutic and diagnostic development," stated John Boyce, President, CEO and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "Nanoneedles, the novel physical structure that the Tessie™ system employs, will deliver unparalleled throughput, performance, and cost advantages in both discovery as well as clinical diagnostic proteomics," Boyce concluded.

About NanoMosaicNanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the first commercial entity to leverage the power of nanoneedles for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, enables coverage of the largest dynamic range while maintaining high sensitivity, multiplexing capabilities and label-free assays. With 1.8 billion MosaicNeedles™ (each equating to a landing site for a protein, resulting in a read) on its current chip format, the NanoMosaic chip enables full proteome interrogation at 7 orders of dynamic range and is able to attain multiplexing levels in the thousands per chip. The proprietary technology enables rapid custom assay development with varying levels of concentrations on a single chip to develop novel biomarkers and push the frontier of the biomarker discovery and diagnostics space. www.nanomosaicllc.com

About Tiger Gene L.L.C.Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutic fields.

Contact: Audrey Warner, audrey.warner@tigergenellc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanomosaic-demonstrates-robust-aptamer-performance-for-protein-quantitation-on-the-companys-tessie-system-301404104.html

SOURCE NanoMosaic

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Netrush Acquires Sellozo, AI-driven Martech Company Supporting Billions In Transactions

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrush , the eCommerce accelerator partnering with premium brands providing teams, technology, strategy, and infrastructure to thrive on Amazon, has acquired Sellozo in a deal believed essential for supporting today's digital-first brands. Sellozo is an AI-driven Amazon PPC software platform engineered to support,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Insights On The Construction & Building Materials Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Athabasca Minerals, Atlas Concrete And CRH Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction & Building Materials Market Research Report by Material, Building Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Construction & Building Materials Market size was estimated at USD 916.31...
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

TransImpact Recognized By The North Carolina Technology Association As Industry Leader In Analytics And Big Data

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, a leader in end-to-end supply chain technology, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards in the Analytics + Big Data category. The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth, and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Exosystems Raises $3.9M Series A Funding, On Mission To Provide AI-based Digital Care For Musculoskeletal System

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exosystems, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital healthcare company and a member of Born2Global Centre, has succeeded in attracting Series A funding worth USD 3.9 million from SBI Investment, Laguna Investment, and Korea Technology Finance Corporation. With the addition of the new investments, the company has now amassed a total of USD 4.5 million in funding.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology Company#Protein#Nanomosaic#Aptamers#Aptamer Aptamer Pairs
TheStreet

Dominus Capital Partners With Seaga Manufacturing

FREEPORT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for inventory vending and dispensing solutions serving the industrial, water filtration, healthcare laundry, and food & beverage markets. Seaga's customized offering enables customers to improve inventory management, demand planning, inventory costs, and shrinkage, all while providing safer product access.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Cap Yarns LLC, Delivering Unsurpassed Quality and Innovation Since 1944

Cap Yarns, LLC takes pride in having the greatest ﬁber blending capacity of any yarn manufacturer in the Americas. Their ability to produce custom yarns in large and small batches in record turnaround times has earned Cap Yarns a rare distinction in the industry. Cap Yarns is renowned for its innovative, unique and high-quality specialty yarns and custom blends for the knitting and weaving industries. They feature sustainably sourced natural and ﬁber-dyed yarns with distinct characteristics capable of creating original looks and textures for a discerning international clientele. What truly sets Cap Yarns ahead of the pack is their reCapture upcycled yarns...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lear To Acquire Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems Business Unit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (LEA) - Get Lear Corporation Report, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems (ICS) business unit. Kongsberg Automotive's ICS...
BUSINESS
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Grid Dynamics Earns Google Cloud Premier Partner Status

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced that it has earned Google Cloud Premier Partner Status. This gives Google Cloud customers access to a proven partner capable of leveraging the advanced capabilities and benefits of Google Cloud that help businesses thrive.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Novelis Announces $375 Million Expansion Of Automotive Sheet Production And Recycling Operations In China

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced a $375 million investment to expand rolling and recycling capabilities at its Zhenjiang plant in China. The investment will fully integrate the company's automotive business to supply automakers in Asia with Novelis' low-carbon, sustainable aluminum.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
SCIENCE
uta.edu

New technology to measure hemoglobin

Bioengineers and scientists at The University of Texas at Arlington, in collaboration with Austin’s Shani Biotechnologies, LLC, have developed a new noninvasive technology that may help real-time monitoring of key blood parameters, such as hemoglobin, especially in Black patients. George Alexandrakis, bioengineering associate professor, said the idea is to develop...
ARLINGTON, TX
Business Insider

PlantFuel begins clinical trials on its Performance Protein vs Whey Protein.

**PlantFuel Inc. is committed to validating their products with a strong investment in robust clinical research & development. They have sponsored a human clinical trial lead by CAHS (The Center for Applied Health Sciences), one of the premier clinical research organizations specializing in dietary supplement, sports nutrition & human performance to evaluate the safety, tolerability & efficacy of PlantFuel Performance Protein, plant-based protein in healthy, active men and women consumed daily during an 8-week exercise program.
INDUSTRY
Food Ingredients First

Kerry observes robust performance in consumer foods and foodservice segments amid pandemic recovery

27 Oct 2021 --- Kerry has benefitted from improved overall market conditions through the third quarter period, observing good growth in retail boosted by launches incorporating its taste solutions, proactive nutrition portfolio and Radicle plant-based range. The taste and nutrition company’s business volumes in emerging markets increased by 15.8% with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rochester Business Journal

Risk assessments necessary for companies to protect systems, reputation

When Cheryl Nelan launched her business 10 years ago, cyber security was a side conversation for a business. Complete access to news articles on rbj.net is available to Rochester Business Journal's subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience with a subscription today.
ROCHESTER, NY
ambcrypto.com

2021 will see Algorand focus on performance, system activity but…

Algorand COO Sean Ford recently claimed in an interview that ALGO has “bulletproof” technology with “zero downtime” in the last two years. Algorand is a layer-1 solution for interoperability and smart contracts functionality, one that enables DeFi and NFTs. With the use of the proof-of-stake protocol, it’s a competitor to...
COMPUTERS
Embedded.com

Software testing of Imperas models for Arm now in Razorcat’s TESSY

Imperas simulation models now available within TESSY environment for the automation of embedded software testing and regression management. Imperas Software has announced that Razorcat Developments, a provider of software testing tools for the embedded systems market, has integrated the Imperas fast processor reference models into the TESSY environment for embedded software testing.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Phunware Acquires This Innovative High-Performance Computer Company

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced that it has acquired privately-held Lyte Technology Inc., a fast-growing provider of high-performance computer systems, and financed the closing consideration of $3.32 million with cash-on-hand and unsecured, non-dilutive debt. The Company also expects to report net revenues exceeding $5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 in newly issued revenue guidance.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy