As Bitcoin Reaches All-time Highs, Sustainable Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Adds New Miners

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced the purchase of an additional 2,250 units of the Antminer S19j pro bitcoin (BTC) mining machine. Delivery of the machines are scheduled to start next month and be completed by July 2022.

CleanSpark estimates that its sustainable bitcoin mining capacity will increase by an additional 225 PH/s. The Company expects to have the data center space for the machines ready to plug and play in time for each consecutive delivery. The Company currently operates more than 10,000 miners. The total number of miners slated for delivery over the next 12 months is now 26,830.

CleanSpark announced earlier this month that it used some of the Company's BTC holdings towards the purchase of 4,500 units and intends to execute a similar strategy for future payments of these units.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, operating results, business strategy, partnership with Coinmint, deployment of miners, digital currency mining activities, the growth of its facilities and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications; the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on logistics and shipping and the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact: Matt Schultz ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts: Isaac Holyoak pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge ConsultingNishant Sharma cleanspark@blocksbridge.com

