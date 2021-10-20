CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Tigers Don't Know Offensive Identity

By Zach Lentz
 8 days ago
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott admits that not even he knows what the Tigers' offensive identity is.

To say that the Clemson Tigers have struggled on offense through the first six games is an understatement, if not a little shocking with all of the weapons they returned.

Maybe more shocking is the fact that, according to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, the Tigers still do not know what their offensive identity is after six games.

"I'll be honest, no (has never been this far into the season without knowing identity)," Elliott said. "It's challenging, but at the same time there's an excitement to see how these guys are going to respond. I can't wait until this takes off.

While the Tigers are waiting for their offense to take off, they are left at the bottom of the league and the nation in offense.

Entering this week's game against Pittsburgh, who owns one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, the Tigers are dead last in scoring in the ACC, next-to-last in total offense–10.5 yards ahead of last place–and 12th out of 14 teams in pass offense.

"I think everybody believes each week that it's going to happen, and that's why they're practicing the way they're practicing," Elliott said. "I think they understand the challenge this week, that this would be a great week for everything to fall into place."

Elliott added, much like all of the coaches have since the first week of the season, that he believes all of the mistakes are able to be fixed. But the big question is: when they finally are fixed, will it be too late?

"The mistakes are correctable," Elliott said. "It's not like guys just going all over the place. A lot of it is guys losing their one-on-one matchup. We have a screen out in the first drive, and Ajou Ajou, a young guy, is a little bit confused so he stops and the play results in a TFL. Now you have to go empty and take a shot and try to get the ball downfield. You have five-man protection and you get a sack. You get going and have a bad snap, or a bad penalty.

"So it's all correctable. I think guys understand what we're doing and communication was good for the most part."

Brownell Expecting Big Things From Tigers' Backcourt

Clyde Trapp is no longer with the Tiger basketball team, but even without Trapp, head coach Brad Brownell is very confident in his backcourt ahead of the 2021-22 season. At least at the beginning of the season, the backcourt might have to provide a big percentage of the offense. The Clemson Tigers return two of its top three scorers and three of the top six, and all are backcourt players.
Clemson and Florida State Set to Renew Rivalry After Canceled Game

This week, Clemson will attempt to record only the eighth winning streak of six or more games against Florida State by any program all-time. After an open date and two road games, Clemson will return to Death Valley for the first time in four weeks when the Tigers host the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
5 Clemson Storylines for Florida State Week

The Clemson Tigers take rival Florida State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium. Clemson's latest loss has the entire program feeling lost. The Tigers fell 27-17 at Pittsburgh last Saturday in a game that was filled with mental mistakes and offensive struggles. Now they face a familiar foe in the Florida State Seminoles, who visit Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Clemson Message to Recruits: 'Don't Buy the Lie'

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said on Monday that the coaching staff's message to recruits during a difficult season has been a simple one, and that is to don't buy the lie. Recruiting can, at times, be a dirty business. With the Tigers struggling mightily on the offensive side of...
The Play That Summed Up the Tigers' Season

Uiagalelei hit Shipley in stride. Shipley dropped the ball. And to those watching the game, it appeared that was the moment. That was the, "Oh well. Here we go again" moment. The Clemson Tigers had the perfect play called. After running the ball with effectiveness, the Tigers motioned running back...
Halftime Analysis: Clemson-Pitt

Looking back at the first half of the Clemson Tigers road matchup with the Pitt Panthers. Through one half of play, Brent Venables' defense is giving the Tigers a chance at pulling off the upset win at Pitt. Clemson heads into the locker room trailing Pitt 14-7, as the team...
