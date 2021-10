President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats have proposed giving the IRS $80 billion in new funding over the next decade, enough to hire 87,000 new agents and double the agency’s size. This will embolden the IRS to harass, audit, and target taxpayers and will be used to implement and enforce a new regulatory regime to have the agency collect information on the withdrawals and deposits for millions of bank, loan, and investment accounts as well as Venmo, CashApp, and PayPal accounts.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO