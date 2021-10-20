CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villagers In Remote Tibetan Town Embrace Better Lives

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on villagers in remote Tibetan town.

Born in the remote town of Zari in the Tibet autonomous region, Gonchog Choidron witnessed the development of her hometown.

As a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and deputy head of Lhunze county in Lhokha, she recalled that the place was once so remote and undeveloped that it wasn't easy for outsiders to visit. These days, the villagers live the kinds of well-off lives that they have long desired.

Watch the video to learn more about her story.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/villagers-in-remote-tibetan-town-embrace-better-lives-301404472.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Comments / 0

