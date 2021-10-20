CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. To Report Third Quarter Results On October 27, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) ("Driven Brands") will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on October 27, 2021. Following the release, Driven Brands will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results.

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands' Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available later the same day until February 15, 2022.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

Contacts

Shareholder/Analyst inquiries:Rachel Webb rachel.webb@drivenbrands.com(704) 644-8125

Media inquiries:Media media@drivenbrands.com(704) 644-8129

