BioCryst To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 3

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 877-303-8027 for domestic callers and 760-536-5165 for international callers and using conference ID # 2592545. A live webcast of the call and any slides will be available online at the investors section of the company website at www.biocryst.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available by dialing 855-859-2056 for domestic callers or 404-537-3406 for international callers and entering the conference ID # 2592545.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO ® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB ® (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.biocryst.com.

BCRXW

Investor Contact :John Bluth+1 919 859 7910 jbluth@biocryst.com

Media Contact :Catherine Collier Kyroulis+1 917 886 5586 ckyroulis@biocryst.com