It’s 7:35 a.m. and you only have a few minutes to get to class. As you drive through the parking lot, you breathe a sigh of relief at the sight of an open spot. However, as you get closer, someone else suddenly swoops in, and takes “your” space. You continue to circle the lot and as you do so, to add insult to injury, you see that the person who beat you to the space is not even a student, but an adult! As you keep watching, you see them get out of their car and walk in the opposite direction of the school. They head across Rockledge Drive and into the office building directly across the street.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO