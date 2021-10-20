CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ford Stock Jumps On Credit Suisse Upgrade, Price Target Boost Ahead of Q3 Earnings

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puieg_0cWsym1X00

Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares powered higher Wednesday after analysts at Credit Suisse boosted their rating and price target on the carmaker heading into next week's third quarter earnings report.

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy raised his outlook on Ford to 'outperform', from 'neutral', and lifted his price target on the stock by $5, to $20 a share, citing a favorable industry cycle heading into 2023, matching by inventory rebuilding and better positioning of the carmaker in the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

As a result, Levy is expecting both Ford and its larger rival, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report, to beat Street earnings forecasts next week while raising their near-term profit guidance heading into the final months of the year and beyond.

"We’ve seen two lines of thought emerge on auto stocks. The more tempered view is that with the ongoing semi shortage limiting upside on ’22, there is little need to be in auto stocks now," Levy said. "However, we take a more constructive view on auto stocks - with the worst likely passed on the semi shortage, and with historically low inventory implying inventory rebuild will likely last well into 2023, we see a positive trajectory ahead for auto stocks."

Ford shares were marked 3.73% higher in early trading Wednesday to change hands at $16.00 each, a move that extends the stock's year-to-date gain to around 86%.

Ford will publish its third quarter earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday October 27, with analysts looking for an adjusted bottom line of 27 cents per share on revenues of $32.656 billion. GM will report prior to the start of trading next Wednesday.

The group's overall U.S. vehicle sales were down 17.7% from last year at 156,614 units over the month of September, Ford said last month, while truck sales, Ford said, fell 22.6% 83,554 units.

Sales of its electrified cars, however, were up 91.6% from last year at 9,150 and and reservations for the new F-150 Lightning have topped 150,000.

Ford also managed to boost its overall inventory by 21,000 vehicles over the month, despite plant closures and delays linked to the global shortage in semiconductors, to reach a gross stock total of 236,000 units.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ford shareholders hit the accelerator too hard

MELBOURNE, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ford Motor (F.N)handily beat its larger Motown rival in the feel-good stakes last quarter. General Motors (GM.N), despite surpassing analyst estimates for the most recent reporting period, suggested it might log disappointing earnings. in the three months to come, and shareholders knocked more than...
ECONOMY
wmleader.com

Ford Stock Jumps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance, Dividend Return

Ford Motor Co. (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, and boosted its full-year profit guidance, while reinstating its dividend, amid what it called a ‘markedly improved’ environment for global semiconductor supplies. Ford said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Stocks#Gm#Ford Motor Company Report
FOXBusiness

Ford’s stock hits 7-year high, dividend coming back

Ford is roaring back to life and, according to CEO Jim Farley, the automaker is "just getting started." Shares jumped to a seven-year high on Thursday after it boosted its full-year guidance and now expects to earn as much as $11.5 billion in profits. This followed a better-than-expected third quarter in which revenues hit $35.7 billion.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Xilinx Stock Wavers as Analysts Boost Price Targets

Several analysts raised their price targets for Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Report after the semiconductor company posted better than-expected fiscal-second-quarter results. Shares of the San Jose, Calif. company at last check were little changed at $180.99. For the quarter ended Oct. 2 Xilinx reported net income of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Street.Com

Caterpillar Stock Jumps As Construction Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Thursday as a rebound in construction equipment demand, as well as surging commodity prices, helped boost the industrial group's bottom line. Caterpillar said adjusted profits for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.66 per share, up...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Merck Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Profit Forecast Boost

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, and boosted its full-year profit guidance, as it looks for FDA approval for its developing COVID pill molnupiravir. Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Rising Today

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance. Ford reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 27 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $35.7 billion, which beat the estimate of $32.54 billion.
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Why Ford's Stock Is Surging While Shares of GM Are Flat After Q3 Earnings Beats

DETROIT – Both Ford Motor and General Motors beat Wall Street's expectations for the third quarter but shares of GM are flat as Ford's stock surged to a new 52-week high during trading Thursday morning. On the surface, results for both automakers were similar. They easily beat the earnings consensus...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint

Amazon, Apple, Earnings, Nasdaq – Talking Points. Amazon stock falls after-hours on earnings miss, disappointing guidance. Apple misses on revenue, stock price sinks after the New York closing bell. Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings. Amazon’s stock price dropped in after-hours trading following a disappointing third-quarter earnings release. The e-commerce company reported earnings...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "ARCKU" beginning Friday, October 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ARCK" and "ARCKW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Misses Estimates and Offers Downbeat Guidance

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report missed quarterly estimates and offered downbeat guidance for the fourth quarter, citing billions of dollars in additional expenses it expects to incur for labor and shipping costs. The company said GAAP earnings per share of $6.12 in the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

GM Q3 Profit Drops Amid Semiconductor Crunch

General Motors saw a drop in third-quarter profits amid falling car sales caused by the global semiconductor crunch that is expected to persist into 2022, the company reported Wednesday. The automaker suffered significant sales declines across its markets, including the United States and China, the result of depleted inventories due...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy