CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Is Your Portfolio Out of Style? Try Some Calvin Klein, Guess? or DKNY

By Authors
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is G-III Apparel (GIII) ? Why should you care? Few investors know about G-III ApparelMost of them, though, are extremely familiar with the company's many famous brands and retail storesThe firm is a...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

'Heed' My Advice, 'Lock' in Some Gains on This Defense Contractor

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a major defense contractor to America and much of the rest of the worldAnnual revenue is expected to run north of $65 billion this yearLower-than-expected third-quarter earnings, however, tanked the shares on TuesdayAs of early afternoon, LMT was down almost $50 per share, at $326.55. Last June they fetched almost $397. On...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Taking a Very Small Position in DraftKings on a Run Into Earnings

Is Entain cursed or simply not for sale? Draftkings (DKNG) is another suitor forced to walk away from the London-based gambling groupMGM and DraftKings can form their own rejection club nowThe good news is that the market didn't really love the Entain deal anyhowAs legislation continues to support and approve legalization in more states, DKNG's us...
STOCKS
WWD

Jamaal Layne Exits Calvin Klein

Click here to read the full article. Jamaal Layne, executive vice president, global brand and North America marketing at Calvin Klein, has exited the firm. Layne has been in the role since January, reporting to Linh Peters, global chief marketing officer at Calvin Klein, who will also be leaving the company at the end of the year, as reported.More from WWDThe Biggest Fashion News Stories of 2019 in PhotosFirst Lady Melania Trump at the G7 SummitSee Photos of the Calvin Klein Underwear Fall 2019 Campaign Prior to joining Calvin Klein, Layne spent over four and a half years at Sonos Inc., the...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Calvin Klein most ‘data trustworthy’ fashion brand

An iconic American brand that has existed since 1968 has been rated the fashion brand that American consumers trust most to share their personal data. Calvin Klein took the top spot in the new Data Trust Index by Luxury Institute and DataLucent. The index measures the level of trust that digital consumers have in licensing their digital platform data (Google, Facebook, Instagram, etc.) and other personal data, to mass, premium and luxury brands in exchange for rewards and benefits.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Jim Cramer
Hypebae

Heron Preston Designs Comfy Essentials for Calvin Klein

Heron Preston is back with a new collection for Calvin Klein. Perfect for the cozy days, the range features comfy apparel and underwear that are styled with a new footwear style that surfaced online earlier this year. Once again, the American brand’s creative consultant incorporates his signature orange-colored branding into...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Heron Preston Shares His Second Collection for Calvin Klein

Heron Preston is putting his own spin on timeless essentials. Months after debuting his inaugural collection for Calvin Klein, the American multi-hyphenate has lifted the curtain on his second CK offering. Described as an “evolution,” Season 2 took the brand’s signature codes and elevated simplistic staples through new materials, cuts, and streetwear elements. Preston, who currently serves as a creative consultant for CK, said his intention was to create an offering that was both interesting and classic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crossroadstoday.com

3 Ways to Shift Your Stock Portfolio Into Overdrive

If you settle for average in your stock market investing, you might do surprisingly well. After all, the long-term average annual return of the stock market is close to 10%. Investing, say, $12,000 per year for 20 years and earning a 10% return would get you more than three-quarters of a million dollars.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Make Your Portfolio More Defensive

Football teams aren't the only ones that rely on defense to protect a lead. Investors can also boost their odds of success by listening to the voice in their head chanting Dee-fense!. Going all-in all the time isn't always the best investing game plan – especially after a big rally...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dkny#Daily Diary#Real Money Pro
Street.Com

I've Got a Slick Trade for Exxon

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports earnings Friday morningAs I look at the stock, with oil in the $80s, I see a lot of upsideYes, there are management issues and cost issues here, but the underperformance of XOM as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) has gotten a little out of handI think the stock is going to break back above $65, and potentially ma...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Best Mattress Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

The continuing expansion of healthcare facilities and growing residential demand for personalized and advanced mattresses are driving the mattress industry’s growth. So, we think prominent players in this space, Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX), Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR), Culp (CULP), could deliver solid returns in the coming months. Read on.The increasing construction of residential complexes, continuing expansion of healthcare facilities, rising disposable income, and change in consumer preferences are fueling the growth of the mattress market. The global mattress market is expected to reach $17.48 billion by 2025, registering an 8% CAGR.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

There's a Key Reason Why I Remain Wary on the Overall Market and Economy

Stocks quotes in this article: MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, GBX. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue to linger right at all-time highs despite myriad worries about the economyThird quarter earnings results from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) have helped keep investors faith in the market to this point as these companies just float right over the challenges companies in other parts of the economy...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How to Supercharge Your Portfolio in One Simple Step

Offering customers a significantly better product or service than competitors is a major competitive advantage. If investors only looked to own these types of businesses, they'd do well in the stock market. Costco is the quintessential example of a company that focuses intensely on making its members' lives easier, and...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

How to diversify your marketing portfolio with partnership marketing

Only a few years ago—practically an eternity in internet time—an email newsletter called DailyCandy was the belle of the marketing ball. Brands elbowed each other out of the way to reach the newsletter’s large (and demographically alluring) subscriber base, and eventually this competition drove up prices. What was once a great deal became, essentially, a bloated ad buy. Many brands were priced out entirely, and those that stayed on board found themselves scrambling for another way to reach new customers when the newsletter shuttered in 2014.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Why the Market Chop and Not a Whack? Let Me Explain

I was asked an excellent question on Wednesday, before the market tanked late in the day, and I think others might have the same question. So, let me try to explain why it is with my Overbought/Oversold Oscillator overbought that I thought we'd get chop, instead of a good downside whack.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Robinhood's Charts Don't Look So Merry

In his "No-Huddle Offense" segment of Mad Money Wednesday night, Jim Cramer turned his focus on Robinhood (HOOD) , the commission-free trading platform. Cramer's long been a champion of Robinhood, viewing the company as a "gateway to riches" for everyday investors. Robinhood's easy-to-use app, combined with a little homework, was supposed to be a boon for younger investors to get in the game and start owning a piece of America.
STOCKS
Footwear News

After Sequential Goes Bankrupt, Jessica Simpson Is in Talks to Buy Back Her Brand

In the wake of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the future of the brands in its portfolio are in flux. But one popular brand already has an interested buyer. In September, a representative for the Jessica Simpson Lifestyle Brand said that Jessica Simpson and her mother Tina Simpson were “in discussions” to buy back the remaining 62.5% of the brand. Sequential is currently looking to sell all or most of its assets and is seeking approval for an auction and bidding process that will enable interested buyers to bid on its assets. In 2015, Sequential acquired a...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Bull of the Day: Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce has expanded through some rather large acquisitions in the last several years to help it diversify as it competes for dominance in the ever-growing cloud software market...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy