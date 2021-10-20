Is Your Portfolio Out of Style? Try Some Calvin Klein, Guess? or DKNY

Click here to read the full article. Jamaal Layne, executive vice president, global brand and North America marketing at Calvin Klein, has exited the firm.
Layne has been in the role since January, reporting to Linh Peters, global chief marketing officer at Calvin Klein, who will also be leaving the company at the end of the year, as reported.More from WWDThe Biggest Fashion News Stories of 2019 in PhotosFirst Lady Melania Trump at the G7 SummitSee Photos of the Calvin Klein Underwear Fall 2019 Campaign
Prior to joining Calvin Klein, Layne spent over four and a half years at Sonos Inc., the...
Comments / 0