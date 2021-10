WILTON (CBS13) – Four people have suffered major injuries after their plane crashed in the Sacramento County town of Wilton. The incident happened in the area of Alta Mesa and Blake roads, east of Elk Grove. The plane was reportedly a small cargo plane. Four people—a man, a pregnant woman and two teens—were badly injured in the crash. They were initially said to be in critical condition but are all expected to recover, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. One of the first people to witness the crash stopped their truck, got out a fire extinguisher, and helped the passengers to...

WILTON, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO