McKinnon: Don't give up, help is on the way

Halloween and candy just go together, there’s no denying it– but should you consider handing out healthier candy to trick-or-treaters? Registered Nutritionist Amanda Frankeny says you should beware of certain buzzwords on products such as sugar-free, keto, low-carb, or superfood, as they “don’t necessarily make sweets healthier.” Frankeny adds, “While these labels sound nutritious at face value, too much candy of any type can lead to cavities and poor nutrition.” She also notes that you want your kids to have a good relationship with food in general, so, “You don’t want to deprive your little ones of the real deal, or else they may go scrounging around for it, without your supervision and eat large quantities of that candy.” And even more importantly, she says, “People who celebrate eating candy rather than thinking of it as a guilty pleasure are less likely to have body image issues or worry about overdoing it.” (Yahoo)

