NORTH ADAMS, Mass. The INSTALLATION SPACE announces the opening of "all that moves" by Allison Maria Rodriguez on Friday, Oct. 22 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at 49 Eagle St. According to a press release, utilizing the site of Churchill Manitoba, this work bears witness to the story embedded in the landscape. From the unexpected beauty of an arctic summer, to the life cycle of water fleas, this work celebrates the artistry of the overlooked while also testifying to the urgent necessity of looking closer.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO