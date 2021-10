CHICAGO (CBS) — At the south end of Lincoln Park near the Chicago History Museum, you may have noticed a mausoleum with the name “Couch” carved at the top. The Couch tomb is the only visible remnant left over from the days when the south end of the picturesque park – where today we also find the Lincoln Park Zoo – was the original city cemetery. As the Encyclopedia of Chicago tells us, the cemetery opened around 1843 and ceased burials in 1866 – after which the park was developed and named for assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. The reason the cemetery was...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO