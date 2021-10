As John Stuart Mill said many years ago, “All the good things that exist are the fruits of originality.” The quote finds its true meaning today. Trends that grow like an avalanche day by day in the global world are dragging people towards mediocrity while enabling them to adapt to certain patterns. NFTs, which have been talked about a lot lately, especially in the art world, are standing out at this point! Because in an ecosystem where originality is rare; Defined as a unique digital asset, NFT offers its buyers a unique and unique asset that is entirely their own. It makes millions to its sellers.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO