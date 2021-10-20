Peace of Mind: Are your emotions bullying you?

A woman cries alone in a field at sunset.Image by Johnstocker via Envato. There’s a reason we find our emotions so challenging. More often than not, we don’t know how to handle our emotions, so we shut down or run from them entirely. This can result, of course, in heartbreak and explosions, which can harm our relationships and even our sense of self. Getting control of our emotions is totally possible, but not without first identifying the beliefs that feed this self-denial and shutdown. Once you see the truth, you can work to create new, better behaviors for yourself. It’s a journey that doesn’t happen overnight, however. But it will change the quality of your life (and relationships) for the better.

8 DAYS AGO