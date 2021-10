Rampant smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into mainland China is a national security threat, Hong Kong's new customs chief said Thursday as she vowed to crack down on the trade. Lobsters are one of a number of products from Australia that China has restricted imports of as relations between the countries plunged. But they remain a prized and much sought-after delicacy in mainland China. Imports of Australian rock lobsters to Hong Kong -- which maintains no restrictions on the crustaceans -- have since sky-rocketed, with suspicions that the vast majority end up on mainland tables.

CHINA ・ 7 DAYS AGO