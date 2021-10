GILFORD — The Wetlands Walk boardwalk and pollinator gardens at Gunstock are getting ready for winter. Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Belknap County Conservation District is seeking volunteers to help with blowing leaves from the surface of the boardwalk, adding wood filler to the bumper for the visually impaired and sweeping next to it, installing Buy a Board plaques, removing invasive weeds, removing moss and lichen that can damage to boardwalk, and installing a new interpretive sign. The pollinator gardens need trimming for winter. Students under 18 must have a responsible adult with them; Community Service Certificates are available.

