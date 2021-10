A London council acted unlawfully when a child seeking asylum remained in a hotel pending assessments of their age, a High Court judge has concluded.Mr Justice Poole ruled in favour of the child and two others seeking asylum, who were initially placed in a Brent hotel in the summer of 2020 by the Home Office.A child would usually be placed into foster care or supported, independent living arrangements immediately.The three people approached Brent council saying they were children, and remained in the hotel until their age was assessed.Judge Poole said that the council acted “unlawfully” and “unreasonably” when deciding not...

