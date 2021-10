Hooking up once again with the universe of the Centro de Mayores senior citizens’ centre in the Madrilenian neighbourhood of Usera, which was at the heart of the short film of the same name that earned itself a nomination for a Goya Award in 2018 after receiving a prize at DocumentaMadrid, the feature Wan Xia, again directed by Silvia Rey Canudo, will be world-premiered at the 18th edition of the Seville European Film Festival, where it will be competing in The New Waves Non-fiction section. The director herself and producer Luis Ángel Ramírez will be in attendance to introduce it on 9 November.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO