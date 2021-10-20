CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This home is a must drive-by!

midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe witches are swinging. The skeletons are having a...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Volunteer ranch a short drive from Jacksonville provides home for wild mustangs

ALHAMBRA — Campers can now have a unique experience at the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary as it prepares to welcome horses rescued from California wildfires. Begun in 2008, the sanctuary includes a 30-acre pasture for wild mustangs and burros. To help fund the effort, three months ago the sanctuary joined the nationwide Harvest Hosts program, a network of more than 2,300 sites.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
hamlethub.com

Driving Tour of Newtown's Halloween Homes!

We’re not sure what the weather will be on Oct. 31st, but you can stay warm and dry by viewing the best Halloween Houses in Newtown from the safety of your car. Join our Newtown Facebook group for a free map and driving directions. If you would like your house to be added to the map, it’s not too late!
NEWTOWN, CT
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Cruiser Destroyed During Leisurely Afternoon Drive Home

SAN ANGELO, TX — After a long day on the job, a San Angelo police officer was driving home in a police cruiser when tragedy struck. Police routinely drive their work vehicle home as it provides visibility of law enforcement within San Angelo’s neighborhoods. According to the investigating officer and...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WALB 10

Albany homeowner ‘scared’ after home was shot at on Morningside Drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One retired Albany homeowner is calling for the community’s help after her house was attacked by a spree of bullets on Thursday. “I was sitting out on my porch yesterday about 2 o’clock and I was sitting there in that chair and I was looking down at my phone and I heard gunshots. But I didn’t think anything about it because we hear it in this area, you know, all the time,” said homeowner, Patricia Kimbrel.
ALBANY, GA
Idaho Only

The Idaho Road You Absolutely Must Drive At Least Once

If you have spent any time in northern Idaho, you know that this part of the state quickly captures your heart. The panhandle of the Gem State is impressive, jaw-dropping, and home to some of the most incredible sights. While there are many different ways to view the incredible scenery in this area of the state, one of the best is on the Lake Coeur d’Alene Scenic Byway. This byway is only 35-miles but it will quickly become one of your favorite scenic drives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
WFMJ.com

Warren mom charged after driving to Erie, kids home alone

A Warren woman faces two counts of child endangering after police say her children were left unattended while she drove to Erie, Pennsylvania. A relative called police to report that a nine-year-old girl and six-year-old boy roamed the streets for about a half-hour after a school bus dropped them off at their Belle Street SE home on Monday.
WARREN, OH
theleadernews.com

Woman injured in Acres Homes drive-by shooting

Houston police say they are looking into a drive-by shooting in Acres Homes last week that put a woman in the hospital. The victim, 27-year-old Nomeshia Addison, was taken to a hospital in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her lower back, according to the Houston Police Department. Another woman, who was with Addison at the time of the shooting, was uninjured, according to police.
HOUSTON, TX
wbtw.com

Fire damages home on Steeple Chase Drive in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –No one was hurt in a fire Wednesday night that damaged a home in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 8:25 p.m. to the fire on Steeple Chase Drive. The blaze was quickly brought under control, HCFR said in a social-media post.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WISH-TV

Drive-by shooter injures southern Indiana man sitting in own home

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Pike County man was injured Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting, according to Indiana State Police. Around 2 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of West River Road in Petersburg on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Corey...
INDIANA STATE
97.9 WGRD

Must-See Michigan Fall Color Drives With Maps

Peak fall foliage in Michigan can range from mid-September through the end of October. The temps have been unseasonably warm so the leaves (which are still there) are just now turning. In Michigan, we get the treat of scorching reds, golds and oranges. Before a windy storm blows them away, it's time to jump in the car and see some stuff!
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Review

Morgan City man arrested in fire at Vine Drive home

A Morgan City man is accused of aggravated arson after a fire at a Vine Drive home, the Morgan City Police Department said. Trevor M. Hebert, 26, Teche Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated arson, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, violation of a protective order and obstruction of justice.
MORGAN CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Plaquemine police officer shot at while driving home on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – What was supposed to be a normal drive home after a shift turned into something else entirely for one local police officer. A member of the Plaquemine Police Department was heading home to Denham Springs around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the officer heard a pop. This happened on I-10 East […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA

