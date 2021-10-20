CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Classical guitarist to perform Sunday at Cherry Hill

warrenrecord.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassical guitarist Joseph Pecoparo will perform at Cherry Hill on Sunday, Oct. 24. The program will begin at 3 p.m., and admissions will be taken at the door. Adult admission will be $10, students will be $5, and all children age 12 and under will be admitted at no...

www.warrenrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

MSU to celebrate diverse classical composers in upcoming performance

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is kicking off its 12th West Circle Series by celebrating the music of diverse composers. “Lift Every Voice” is scheduled to take place at the Fairchild Theatre on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. “This year’s West Circle Series truly has something for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZOZ 103.1

See Ann Wilson Perform With Original Heart Guitarist Roger Fisher

Ann Wilson brought a special guest onstage during a solo show in Seattle this past weekend: original Heart guitarist and founding band member Roger Fisher. Wilson, Fisher and Wilson's backing band, the Amazing Dawgs, presented a rendition of "Mistral Wind," a track from Heart's 1978 album, Dog & Butterfly, at the Neptune Theater on Saturday.
MUSIC
albionnewsonline.com

‘Sonic Escape’ will perform here Sunday

Albion Area Arts Council will present a concert by the exciting and imaginative flute/violin duo, Sonic Escape, on Sunday, October 24th, at 3 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion. Sonic Escape will perform for students from Boone Central and St. Michael’s the following morning. Sonic Escape features...
ALBION, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
artsatl.org

Acclaimed guitarist Kaki King comes home for DATA NOT FOUND performance

A nickname should be justly earned, and they don’t call Kaki King a “guitar god” for nothing. The Sandy Springs native used her vaunted “fingerstyle” technique to create a multimedia, one-woman show, DATA NOT FOUND, which ambitiously explores artificial intelligence and how it functions in our natural world. In collaboration with Georgia Tech faculty and students, King worked with a team that included sound designer Chloe Alexandra Thompson to create the show, which had its international premiere in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and its U.S. premiere at the 2019 Ellnora Guitar Festival.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Big Country News

Classical Guitarist Peter Fletcher to Perform Virtual Recital Program on Zoom Hosted by Asotin County Library

ASOTIN - On Thursday, October 28, 2021, critically acclaimed classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will perform a virtual recital program at 6:00pm, hosted by the Asotin County Library on Zoom. No registration is required, just click on the Zoom link on October 28 at 6:00pm and you can enjoy the concert from the comfort of your home!
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
WYTV.com

Former lead guitarist for KISS schedules Warren performance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ace Frehley, the former original lead guitarist of KISS, is coming to Warren. Frehley is scheduled for a March 31, 2022, performance at Robins Theatre. The show begins at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Frehley is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee...
WARREN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Songwriter Daryl Mosley to perform in Emporia Sunday

Award-winning country music singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at the Victory Fellowship Church in Emporia on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. For nearly three decades, Mosley has won national recognition in the genre of bluegrass music, both as a solo artist and working with bands such as New Tradition, the Osborne Brothers, and the Farm Hands. According to his website, his songs have been featured on shows such as American Idol, The View, and The 700 Club.
EMPORIA, VA
10NEWS

World-renowned guitarist Christie Lenée performs

Christie Lenée has been busy during the pandemic writing and recording new music for her upcoming new album. She visited GDL to perform her uplifting song "Coming Alive," as well as talk about her upcoming show at the Straz. Christie will be performing on Monday evening at the Straz Center's JoebTheatre. For tickets go to strazcenter.org, and go to ChristieLenee.com to listen to more of her music.
MUSIC
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Innovative guitarist with 100M+ views to perform at the Astra

Jasper Community Arts with support from Masterbrand Cabinets, Inc. will present sensational acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli at the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, November 6th at 7:30 p.m. Using up to five guitars in the same piece, modified capos, and self-conceived stratagems, Luca continually leaves his audiences in awe and...
JASPER, IN
101.5 WPDH

Legendary Doors Guitarist Performing in Hudson Valley This Weekend

Legendary Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, will be performing along with Vanilla Fudge this Saturday night, Oct. 30 at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY. Robby Krieger co-wrote many of the Doors hits including "Light My Fire", "Love Me Two Times", "Touch Me" and "Love Her Madly". He was ranked by Rolling Stones as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. Robby Krieger continued to record and perform after the Doors disbanded following the death of Jim Morrison, including with his former Doors band mates John Densmore and Ray Manzarak. Krieger just released his first-ever memoir Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors. This show Saturday night will mark a rare Hudson Valley appearance from the rock n roll hall of famer. I can't recall the last time, if ever, when the Doors guitarist played the Hudson Valley area. This will be a show not to miss. Listen afternoons this week for the Mystery Riff at 4:20 pm for your chance to win Robby Krieger Band tickets. You can get more info on the show and purchase tickets here.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#Jazz#Salem College#American#Celtic#Indiana University#Uncsa#The National Register#Inez
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Joy Oladokun performs "Sunday”

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun joins Saturday Sessions. The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she grew up in Arizona, inspired to take up guitar at the age of ten after seeing Tracy Chapman's iconic performance at a Nelson Mandela tribute. Eventually, she headed to Nashville and chased her own dreams of recording an album. From her album "In Defense of My Own Happiness," Joy Oladokun performs "Sunday.”
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch GEOFF TATE Perform QUEENSRŸCHE Classics In Agoura Hills

YouTube channel Heavy Metal Hill has uploaded video footage of Geoff Tate's October 15 performance at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. Tate's current tour is celebrating the 30th anniversary of QUEENSRŸCHE's "Empire" and "Rage For Order" albums. 1986's "Rage For Order" introduced a much more polished look and sound...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Awesome 98

Styx Is in Lubbock This Sunday Night, Wes Talks to Lead Guitarist James Young

James Young has been with the band since they called it Styx and also a huge fan of the NFL. I'm so fortunate to have lived through the real glory years of rock and metal. In 1977, I was a freshman in high school when this progressive and heavy as heck band called Styx dropped an album called The Grand Illusion. Now, the way you think of Styx now is not the way they were thought of them. We did not have the internet after all, and Styx is the name of the river between earth and hell.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Beach Beacon

Classic Albums Live Series returns to Clearwater with five performances

CLEARWATER — Remember when you used to listen to an entire album? Sliding the record out of the sleeve and dropping the LP onto the turntable? Lowering the tone arm and watching the needle as it connected with the vinyl?. The musicians behind Classic Albums Live Series remember. The Classic...
INFORUM

FM Symphony holds Costume Party with the Classics Sunday

The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra is throwing a family concert called Costume Party with the Classics at 3 p.m., Sunday, at the Fargo Theatre. The Halloween-themed show will feature music from popular fantasy movie soundtracks, like “Harry Potter,” “Superman” and “E.T.” as well as classical composers like Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky.
FARGO, ND
Observer-Reporter

PICT Classic Theatre returns to live performance with "As You Like It"

On Thursday, PICT Classic Theatre will present its first live, in-person performance following the COVID-19 shutdown: William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”. A comedy of love in all its aspects, “As You Like It” takes the stage at the Fred Rogers Studio at WQED in Pittsburgh starting Saturday and continuing through Nov. 20. There will also be two pay-what-you-can previews Thursday and Friday. All evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinees beginning at 2 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy