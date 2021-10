MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a new restaurant in Miami blending eastern and western cultures and throwing in refreshing homemade craft beers. Welcome to Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen located on the 4th floor of the Brickell City Center. This popular new eatery has a huge connected indoor and outdoor space, with an open kitchen in the center of the restaurant. “We are fusing Thai cuisine and southeast Asian cuisine and infusing them with American-style barbecue and a brewery. So, you can imagine the possibilities are endless,” said Executive Chef Sean Bernal. The design is clean and sporty with an Asian flair. The...

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO