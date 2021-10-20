Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy to receive CFDA Fashion Awards

What can’t Anya Taylor-Joy do? As a lauded actress, she learned how to play pro chess for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, and with her incredible range, she can effortlessly channel a terrifying Puritan teen witch and a 2000s-era cool raver. Taylor-Joy is also a bonafide fashion icon who, along with Zendaya, will be honored with that official title next month at the CFDA Awards. Now, in her quest to take over the world, she’s showing off another of her many talents. As it turns out, Taylor-Joy has a beautiful singing voice! Who knew.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO