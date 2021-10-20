CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect identified in deadly Northport shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

By Phil Pinarski, Nicole Cook
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 8 days ago

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to with the deadly shooting at the Wendy’s restaurant in Northport Tuesday night.

Captain Jack Kennedy says that several calls came in around 5 p.m. reporting a shooting between two vehicles at the Wendy’s restaurant located at 1920 McFarland Blvd.  A second round of calls came in shortly after, reporting two people shot in the area of Fieldcrest Drive, also in Northport.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds, dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old, also the driver of the vehicle, had also been shot but sustained non-life threatening injuries. A third person, who was not injured, was also inside the car.

Police reported that the three victims were in line at Wendy’s when another car pulled up alongside them and began firing shots into their vehicle. After shots were fired, the driver drove to an apartment complex on Fieldcrest Drive and contacted police.

Northport Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit identified Kenderius Sherman, 19, as the suspect in the shooting. After being identified by the victims, video, and other witnesses, police conducted a search and arrested Sherman.

He was charged with capital murder, no bond and two counts of attempted murder, with a $120,000 combined bond.

