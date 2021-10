City of Canby continues its master plan update and now wants to hear from the community via survey linkAfter a nearly 20-year wait, the city's future goals for parks and recreation are starting to come into clearer focus. At least that's the hope as national firm GreenPlay, LLC continues to put the puzzle together that will eventually be the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan update. Thus, the work goes on. "They (GreenPlay) are fully into the work," City Administrator Scott Archer said. "They did some stakeholder and steering committee meetings, focus groups, in the summer, as well as...

