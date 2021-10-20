CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Media Research Vet Gopalakrishnan Moves To iSpot.tv

By Wayne Friedman
mediapost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran media research executive Vijoy Gopalakrishnan has joined iSpot.tv as Chief Research Officer -- largely to further the media research company’s “currency” initiatives. Gopalakrishnan -- a former Nielsen and IRI executive, who has spent 20 years...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Medill Aims To Set Industry Benchmarks For Subscriber Engagement

The steep decline in advertising sales at many newspapers has pushed them to expand and sustain subscription revenue. Northwestern University aims to help news publishers in those efforts with a software tool to benchmark their performance among key digital metrics. The Medill Subscriber Engagement Index,named for the university’s school of...
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Havas Media Group Fills Key Canadian Roles

Havas Media Group has filled two key positions in Canada, naming Alessia Grosso vice president-strategy and Scott Nelson in the newly created role of vice president-investment & partnerships. Both report to HMG Canada President Noah Vardon. Grosso, who joins from director of marketing at Enthusiast Gaming, previously held senior strategy...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

MRC Discloses 'Gap' Preventing Industry Standard Podcast Measurement

Podcasting, one of the fastest-growing segments of the media marketplace, faces a big obstacle in terms of the validity of its audience measurement: it cannot meet basic ad industry standards. That was among the significant disclosures made by advertising and media industry measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council (MRC) during...
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Streaming Viewing Data Is Helpful To Platforms, Advertisers

Right now, Nielsen doesn’t publish regular viewing data for TV series and movies streaming on HBO Max. It also doesn’t do this for many other streamers. Does that matter?. Nielsen and HBO Max need to agree on releasing the data, sources tell TV Watch. There is no time line yet. Still, Nielsen and HBO Max have recently agreed -- in a limited way -- with the release of “Wonder Woman 1984.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ispot#Tv Networks#Media Research#Ispot Tv#Iri
mediapost.com

The Next Gen Of Audience Measurement Will Require Big Data

This has become a cliché, but Big Data is becoming “the oil of the advertising industry” -- and the phrase has never been more apt. Nowadays, virtually every component of the ad industry has been impacted by Big Data, with the exception of national television audience measurement. That will soon change.
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Meredith Sees Digital Revenue Leap, Magazine Sales Fade

Meredith, soon to be ingested by Gray Television and IAC’s Dotdash, generated $708.6 million in Q1 of its fiscal 2022, a 2% increase YoY, the company said in its last such report. Net earnings plummeted by 41%, but still hit a positive $28.4 million. Digital revenue grew by 24% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mediapost.com

B2B Brands Are Offered A Free Data Audit

Engagement platform Terminus has unveiled a free data audit to help B2B marketers ensure data accuracy for their account-based management (ABM) efforts. The news follows the firm’s acquisition of Zylotech, a B2B customer-data platform (CDP), and the launch of Terminus CDP. The free data audit will analyze CRM data with...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

GroupM, PR Units Spur Growth At WPP

After releasing strong third quarter results today WPP executives told analysts that media arm GroupM and the company’s PR operations turned in stellar performances, double-digits in organic net revenue growth above results in the third quarter of 2019, before the pandemic put many businesses into a tailspin. The creative shops...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Consumers Loyal To Brands That Address Social Inequities

It’s not enough to simply market inclusiveness or diversity. Consumers are savvy to the difference between talk and action, per a report. Consumers want to support brands that represent their values. As the consumer population diversifies — by race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, or differences in ability, for example — brands must authentically reflect a range of backgrounds and experiences within their messaging, advertising and brand campaigns if they expect to effectively connect with future customers.
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Black Audiences Seek Representative Content, Brands

Black audiences are seeking out content among a growing variety of platforms that offer greater choice in programming. Two-thirds of Black viewers are more likely to watch representative content and buy from brands that advertise in such programming, according to a Nielsen report titled "Seeing and believing: Meeting Black audience demand …
SOCIETY
mediapost.com

Havas Media Group UK To Give A 'Boost' To Startups

Havas Media Group in the UK is launching Havas Boost, a new program providing investment and support to emerging media and tech start-ups founded by underrepresented groups. The initial focus is on Black, Asian and minority ethnic-owned businesses. Inside Havas the effort is spearheaded by biddable media specialist Gerald Appau-Bonsu...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Bringing Structure To The Chaos

Just as the pandemic closed certain businesses, it also opened the door for entrepreneurship in other areas. Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter would call the fallout of the pandemic a “creative destruction" -- a term he used to describe how market disturbance compels individuals to summon new ideas for doing business.
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Former Dentsu Aegis Chief Buhlmann Joins Serviceplan Board

Former Dentsu Aegis Network (now Dentsu International) chief Jerry Buhlmann has been appointed to the group supervisory board of Serviceplan, an agency holding company based in Munich, Germany. Buhlmann, who remained a special advisor to Dentsu through December 2019, previously was chairman of Merkle and CEO of Aegis Group prior...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

CVS Launches Major Campaign Highlighting Innovations, 'Consumer-First' Approach

CVS Health has launched a new national advertising campaign, entitled "Healthier Happens Together." The company said the campaign will highlight ways that CVS Health is “putting the consumer first in their health care.” A series of ads will show people in their everyday moments of health – at home, in their communities, at CVS Health locations and online. Sample the work here.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

IAS Signal Reporting Platform Becomes Foundation Of Future Projects

Integral Ad Science (IAS) on Wednesday announced the global launch of IAS Signal, a unified reporting platform now available to more than 2,000 advertisers and publishers worldwide. Lisa Utzschneider, CEO at IAS, believes the launch of the platform creates a strong foundation for the company’s future product innovations. The new...
SOFTWARE
mediapost.com

Dentsu Teams With AI-Driven Banking Platform In Global Hyper-Targeting Play

In a bid to sharpen its hyper-targeting capabilities, Dentsu is teaming with AI-driven banking technology platform Goals101 Data Solutions. The partnership includes both a capital investment and business alliance. Goals, based in New Delhi, India, leverages anonymized transaction data held by banks, allowing brands to hyper-target their offers and communications...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Future of Media: Budgets are back, P&G's digital plan, media quality research

The Drum's media editor John McCarthy rounds up the latest media trends each Thursday, this is also available in your inbox. Sign up here. First, be sure to check out our Globalization Deep Dive, where we explore the biggest issues facing global marketers. Next, a reminder that we’re gearing up our Cop26 coverage and will be on the ground in Glasgow – if you’re there, let us know.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Huge Generational Divide in Media Consumption Uncovered in Research by getWizer featuring in new Variety VIP+ Report

Traditional media, still popular with older demographics, is failing to attract a younger audience and will need to transition to more modern platforms if it is to survive. Streaming and gaming services becoming more popular. Consumer insights platform getWizer has partnered with Variety Intelligence Platform (Variety VIP+) to produce “The...
TV SHOWS
aithority.com

Basis Technologies Integrates Research and Benchmarking into Media Automation Platform

Analyzes Industry-Wide Digital Ad Performance Trends for Media Planning and Reporting;. Measures KPIs Across Publisher-Direct, Programmatic, Search and Social Buying. Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, released research and benchmarking capabilities on its Basis platform. Basis Technologies previously operated as ‘Centro.’ Its platform now provides a proprietary tool, Market Trends, that delivers rapid reporting of industry-wide digital ad performance trends on all major channels and properties. It surfaces metrics on ad spend and KPIs across publisher-direct, programmatic, search and social buying channels. It enables advertisers to reduce time and cost associated with collecting, researching, and organizing data for media planning. Basis is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. It provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices for all major creative types and formats.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy