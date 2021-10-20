Media Research Vet Gopalakrishnan Moves To iSpot.tv

Right now, Nielsen doesn’t publish regular viewing data for TV series and movies streaming on HBO Max. It also doesn’t do this for many other streamers. Does that matter?. Nielsen and HBO Max need to agree on releasing the data, sources tell TV Watch. There is no time line yet. Still, Nielsen and HBO Max have recently agreed -- in a limited way -- with the release of “Wonder Woman 1984.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO