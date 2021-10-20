CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Brian Steinberg
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Cavuto, one of the longest-serving anchors at Fox News Media, has said he tested positive for coronavirus and will take a break from his regular anchoring duties on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Cavuto has for years been open about health challenges he faces. He has...

www.middletownpress.com

AdWeek

Charles Payne Says His Colleague Neil Cavuto Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Fox News’ Your World was guest-hosted by Charles Payne Wednesday, and he started out the 4 p.m. broadcast by addressing Neil Cavuto’s absence. “By now most of you know Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In fact, so many of you have reached out to me to wish him well on your behalf,” said Payne. “And I want everyone to know that he’s feeling fine. We all know he’s a fighter and we do look forward to getting him back in his chair as soon as possible.”
Primetimer

Neil Cavuto's pro-COVID vaccine message was largely missing on Fox News

In the Fox News host's announcement Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, he said: “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” While MSNBC and CNN picked up Cavuto's statement, his message was largely ignored on Fox News and its website. "Even with Cavuto suddenly absent from the Tuesday and Wednesday editions of Fox Business’s Cavuto Coast to Coast, the program’s fill-in host, David Asman, failed to mention his COVID-19 diagnosis or otherwise explain his absence to the audience," says Vanity Fair's Caleb Ecarma. "His situation was not discussed until the Wednesday airing of Cavuto’s later show on Fox News, Your World with Neil Cavuto."
mediaite.com

Neil Cavuto Desperately Pleads With Fox News Audience to Get Vaccinated: ‘I’m Begging You,’ Think of ‘Those Around You’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto urged network viewers to get vaccinated in his first on-air comments since he was diagnosed with a breakthrough coronavirus case. Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and an open history of health issues, has been off the air since last week after testing positive for Covid. When the news first broke, the Fox anchor noted in a statement to Mediaite that “had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation.”
The Independent

Fox News’s Neil Cavuto reveals his own viewers abused him in hate mail after he urged them to get vaccinated

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said he received hate mails after urging his viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.On Tuesday, Cavuto discussed some of these messages during a segment of his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” He was joined by Fox News host Dion Baia who read out some of the nasty messages that immunocompromised Cavuto got.“Heard you’re back on the show this week,” said one message. “That’s too bad.”“That seems a little mean,” replied Cavuto.“It’s clear you’ve lost some weight with all this stuff. Good for you,” wrote another viewer. “But I’m not happy with less of you....
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
HuffingtonPost

Sean Hannity Gets Weird In Super-Awkward Exchange With Laura Ingraham

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham had an awkward exchange on Wednesday evening as the two bantered during the handover between their shows. Ingraham suggested that Hannity was about to unveil a line of cosmetics, and complimented his “beautiful” skin. Hannity seemed puzzled, then responded by bragging about all the “hitting and hitting and hitting and elbows and punching” he does.
ENTERTAINMENT
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Rumors surround CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell

These rumors were bound to start sooner or later, but the buzz surrounding CBS lead news anchor Norah O’Donnell’s future is starting to get louder. There are three good reasons why O’Donnell may be on slippery footing as the face of CBS News. Her newscast, “The CBS Evening News,” is...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Calls Psaki ‘One of the Best Press Secretaries Ever,’ Says Peter Doocy Is ‘The Sam Donaldson’ of Biden Admin

Fox News’ Chris Wallace commended colleague Peter Doocy and the tough back-and-forth he had with Jen Psaki Friday. During Friday’s press briefing, Psaki was confronted by Doocy over President Joe Biden saying at Thursday night’s CNN town hall he’s been to the border. Biden was questioned about whether he would go to the border as president, and said he’s been there previously.
