John Wick prequel TV show casts younger version of Ian McShane's character

By Emily Garbutt
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Continental, the upcoming John Wick prequel series, has rounded out its cast – including casting its lead actor. Colin Woodell will play a younger version of Winston Scott, who's portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies. The three-part Starz series will center around the origins of the titular...

