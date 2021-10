Less than eight minutes into our match against Norwich, and the Blues have the lead at Stamford Bridge!. Callum Hudson-Odoi tries to get the ball in the box with a cross, but that pathway is cut by a Norwich defender. The ball falls to Jorginho right on the edge of the box who lays it to Mount, with the youngster wrapping it all up with a powerful finish to get Chelsea ahead in the scoreline.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO