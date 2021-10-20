Improvising with QB a Bears Receiver Key

After a miserable Week 3 performance, the Bears have regrouped, rattled off two wins, and have gotten their season back on track. Players and coaches alike are confident in the clear identity that Matt Nagy, Bill Lazor and Sean Desai have carved out for the team, and they should be. The Bears now know if they can control the ball on offense and lean on their dominant defense, they’ll have a path to victory in just about every game they’ll play. But that game script will be put to the test against arguably their toughest foe so far: the Packers. It’s a bitter rivalry that recently has felt like a measuring stick game in the best of times, or a foregone conclusion in the worst of times. This year, if they stick to their identity and can hit on these three keys, they’ll give themselves an opportunity to come away with their second consecutive upset win.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO