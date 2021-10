MENLO PARK (CBS SF/AP) — Under fire in the media and in Washington, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday he was changing the name of the company he founded to ‘Meta’ reflecting the social media giant’s attempt to pivot to its “next chapter” and away from the controversy embroiling it. The announcement makes Facebook just one of Meta’s namesake services alongside Instagram and WhatsApp. “I’ve been thinking a lot about our identity as we begin this next chapter,” he said. “Facebook is one of the most used products in the history of the world. It is an iconic social media brand, but...

