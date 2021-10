With the fall season now in full swing, we look forward to the holidays and there will be many celestial treats for all to explore!. Month number 11, November, offers us some of the clearest skies of the calendar year with sunsets well before 6 p.m. local time. We can get some sky viewing in without having to stay up late at night, if you prefer not to!

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO