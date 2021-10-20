CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil 4 VR - First 16 Minutes of Gameplay (Village & Chainsaw Fight)

By Best Games
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the first 16 minutes of opening...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

segmentnext.com

Resident Evil: Village DLC Might Be Revealed This Halloween

It does seem like developer-and-publisher Capcom will soon be revealing the previously promised post-release expansion pack for Resident Evil: Village. According to a newly launched website earlier today, Capcom will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise by dropping multiple announcements throughout the Halloween festivities. There are...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Resident Evil 4 APK Full Version Free Download (Oct 2021)

Resident Evil 4 APK Full Version Free Download (Oct 2021) Capcom published Resident Evil 4 in Japan, also known as Biohazard 4. It is a survival horror video game. From a third-person viewpoint, the player controls Leon S. Kennedy, the protagonist. The gameplay features horror elements and focuses on action and shootouts. The camera is located behind Leon. It zooms in to provide an over-the-shoulder view for aiming weapons, and a first-person perspective when using a sniper rifle.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Board Game Reveals Official Trailer and New Gameplay

Steamforged Games and Capcom are completing their Resident Evil trilogy of games with the game that started it all, and now they've given fans a new look at what's in store for players in the full trailer for Resident Evil: The Board Game, which you can watch in the video above. The game hits Kickstarter on October 26th, and as you can see in the video, the game will feature all of the elements that made the original game such a classic survival horror experience. You'll make your way through the mansion door by door, and you'll have to backtrack and solve puzzles to find keep moving forward. All the while you'll be encountering zombies, zombie dogs, and more, and you'll need to decide which enemies are deserving of all that coveted ammo.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil Village' Is Free To Check Out For PlayStation Users Right Now

Resident Evil Village, one of the best games of 2021 and a stunning survival horror experience, is currently free for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users to check out. It’s been an incredibly long year, so you’d totally be forgiven for forgetting to consider Resident Evil Village as a 2021 Game Of The Year contender. Heck, I thought it came out in 2020 and had to lie down when I realised it actually launched back in April this year.
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

Resident Evil Village just got a scarily good discount for Halloween

It’s the run-up to Halloween and if you want to get into the spooky season, Resident Evil Village is now under £30. It’s time to jump into the very unfortunate shoes of Ethan Winters, as Currys is now selling Capcom’s Resident Evil Village on the PS4 for just a fraction of the original price, with 44% off.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Resident Evil 4 VR Does Not Include Mercenaries, Other Extra Content

Resident Evil 4 VR does not include unlockable modes, including the Mercenaries and Separate Ways. In a statement sent to IGN, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that these modes were not included in the VR version of Resident Evil 4, though did not elaborate further as to why the decision was made to cut these modes in the game. All three of these modes were available to unlock after completing Resident Evil 4's main story once.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil 4 VR' Removes Out-Of-Date Dialogue And Controversial Animations

Capcom’s Virtual Reality remake of Resident Evil 4 launches tomorrow (October 21) for the Oculus Quest 2. However, it won’t be quite the same experience you remember. Aside from the obvious fact that the entire game has been redesigned to work as a first-person VR experience, there have been a handful of other updates to bring it more in line with the modern world.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Resident Evil 4 VR Will get New 30 Minute Lengthy Gameplay Video

New Resident Evil 4 VR footage has been shared on-line, exhibiting extra of the sport’s visuals and new options. The brand new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Pocky, offers a really good overview of the sport with out spoiling it an excessive amount of. You may take a look at the brand new footage beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR

Facebook says it worked with Capcom and developer Armature to implement some changes to the upcoming VR version of Resident Evil 4 that update it “for a modern audience”. Earlier this month reports surfaced that the new version of the game, which launches tomorrow, made dialogue and animation changes, specifically to the character of Ashley Graham, the President’s daughter. Protagonist Leon Kennedy is sent to rescue Graham when she’s captured by an unknown group, and players spend much of the game protecting her as they escort her to safety. Leon is also aided by Ingrid Hannigan, a government agent that provides support over comms.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Resident Evil 4 VR: Facebook Removed Scenes That Sexualised Ashley

Resident Evil 4 VR Players Can No Longer Look Up Ashley’s Skirt. Resident Evil 4 VR will be launched on October 21st as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, and will be giving the franchise’s fans a whole new perspective into the game. Unfortunately, reports have surfaced that this new VR version has had some content that was removed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 VR Content Censored and Removed "For a Modern Audience"

Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development, and now there's reason to believe that if Capcom does remake the 2005 survival-horror classic, it will remove and censor some content. Resident Evil 4 VR, a remaster of the game built from the ground-up for VR, is releasing tomorrow. Ahead of this release, there have been reports that some of the content has been removed and censored. Today, Capcom confirmed these reports, revealing that certain dialogue has been removed from the game alongside certain animations.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Resident Evil 4 VR Modifies Dialogue, Animation, and Cuts Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, and The Mercenaries Content

Resident Evil fans may be disappointed to learn that there are changes in the newest version of Resident Evil 4 for the Oculus Quest 2, as Resident Evil 4 VR modifies dialogue, animation, and cuts the Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, and The Mercenaries content for the game, making it less of a complete experience compared to previous releases.
VIDEO GAMES

