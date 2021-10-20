CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Lightroom Super Resolution Explained (The Essential Guide)

By Simon Ringsmuth
digital-photography-school.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most exciting new Lightroom features is Super Resolution, which offers the type of image processing that previously existed only in science-fiction movies and TV shows. Put simply, Super Resolution quadruples the resolution of your photos and turns low-megapixel images into high-resolution works of art. You can...

digital-photography-school.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
digital-photography-school.com

How Artificial Intelligence Has Changed Photo Editing

Artificial intelligence technology is changing the way that photographers work. In particular, it offers easier, faster, and better photo editing for photographers of all stripes, from beginners all the way up to professionals. But how does artificial intelligence fit into photography? What can AI do? And does it come with...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digital-photography-school.com

Bounce Flash in Photography: A Practical Guide

In this article, I’ll reveal the secrets of bounce flash. I’ll explain how you can use a single bounced flash for amazing portraits – and I’ll give you plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Lots of beginners struggle with bounce flash photography, and it seems like an overwhelming...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur C. Clarke
digital-photography-school.com

dPS Weekly Photo Challenge – every day objects

This week’s photo challenge for those of you that like a challenge is “everyday objects” suggested by our Facebook Group member, Cheryl Terranova – Thanks, Cheryl. “How about: everyday objects…capture something you walk past almost every day with a new view point”. I looked through the thread on our Facebook...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digital-photography-school.com

10 Questions for Photographers (You Should Always Ask!)

If you meet a photographer, what questions should you ask them? What questions about photography will help you understand what they do? How can you use their knowledge to improve your own photography?. I’ve spent a lot of time interviewing photographers, and I’ve developed a list of essential questions for...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digital-photography-school.com

Lightroom vs Adobe Bridge: Which Is Best in 2021?

Which should you buy, Lightroom vs Adobe Bridge? If you haven’t used either program extensively, it can be a tough choice. That’s where this article comes in handy; below, I give an overview of both Lightroom Classic and Adobe Bridge along with their pros and cons, then I pit them head-to-head on three key features to help you decide.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Image Resolution#Camera#Digital Image#Super Resolution
IndieWire

7 Best Portable Photo Printers for Every Budget: Kodak, Canon, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Photo sharing may seem restricted to social media, but printable photos still exist. If you’ve been shopping around for a portable photo printer that will bring your favorite memories into the palm of your hand, we collected a list of some of the most affordable options to buy based on customer reviews. For additional shopping guides see our picks for the best digital cameras...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Start Your Own Streetwear Label With the Best Screen Printing Kits and Machines

With plenty of websites offering relatively cheap custom prints, it’s easy to get custom printed T-shirts, tote bags, and, these days, face masks. But even with all of these options, you might be wondering how difficult it is to make your own graphic T-shirts at home or in your garage. After all, that’s how many a successful streetwear label got their starts. DIYing can be more satisfying while allowing you to customize to a greater degree. And since larger companies use the same techniques that you can use at home (albeit on a larger scale) you can yield professional-looking results....
BEAUTY & FASHION
MusicRadar.com

A-Z of electronic drums: every essential term explained

Do you know your latencies from your velocities and your single zones from your dual zones? Negotiating a minefield of electronic drum set options can be a daunting enough prospect for any player, without even taking into account learning a whole new e-drumming vocabulary. This jargon-busting electronic drums A-Z article...
MUSIC
Eurogamer.net

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: the Digital Foundry interview

Everyone wants extra performance from their PC hardware, right? And that's where technologies like AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), Nvidia's DLSS and Intel's upcoming XeSS are all about - essentially allowing the GPU to render at a lower resolution, then either upscaling or reconstructing to the native output of the display. In a sense, this is new territory for PC, where native resolution rendering was for a long time considered the only way forward. However, in console land, 'smart upscaling' isn't new, really coming to the fore with the launch of PS4 Pro in 2016. PC has embraced similar techniques, but has also spawned its own blend - and AMD's FSR in particular stands apart. So when Team Red asked us if were interested to talk FSR, we jumped at the chance. AMD's approach is different, both in terms of technology and philosophy.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Software
SPY

Where To Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED (If You Can Even Find One)

Nintendo’s latest take on the Switch is out now, and it’s called the Nintendo Switch OLED. Well, we say it’s out, and technically it is. Nintendo officially released the new console on October 8, but you’d be forgiven for believing it had yet to come out. That’s because much like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, it’s an incredibly hard thing to actually buy in real life. Now, part of that’s due to the sheer popularity of the Switch itself, so it’s natural that a better version of it would also sell well, but part of it is undoubtedly down...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best wireless keyboards in 2021: Getting the perfect typing experience

Wireless keyboards are much more versatile than they used to be. Gone are the days when going wireless meant dealing with over-the-top latency and constant battery issues. These days, the wireless keyboard experience is pretty much on par with using a wired keyboard. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to pick the best wireless keyboards for your needs. Of course, there are a number of things to consider before buying a wireless keyboard. For example, you’ll want to consider how the keyboard wirelessly connects to your devices. Some simply use Bluetooth, which is more convenient, but...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro review: A wireless keyboard with gaming audacity

The BlackWidow V3 Pro solidifies a case for Razer as a premium keyboard maker. Wireless flexibility, high-quality switches, and a ton of extras make it worth consideration, even at a high price. Price When Reviewed. $229.99. Best Prices Today. Despite a few forays into more buttoned-down design, Razer is still...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy