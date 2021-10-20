CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats say there is new momentum for a budget package

By Scott Detrow
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago

What happens when you wrap what seems like a president's entire agenda into just one bill in Congress? Well, we now know the answer is frustration, though we do not know yet if that is the final answer. Democrats are so focused on a budget measure because it is likely the...

www.ctpublic.org

GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
Fox News

Pelosi ignores reporters' questions on whether House would vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ignored reporters questions on whether the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday. During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi was leaving the podium as reporters began shouting questions about a possible vote on the infrastructure legislation. Pelosi stopped and turned back around towards the podium. It appeared she was going to address reporters questions but she instead forgot her mask and continued to walk away. Reporters continued to ask about a possible vote today.
#Democrats#Republican#Npr#Capitol Hill#The Progressive Caucus#Medicare
The Independent

Democrats unveil billionaires' tax as Biden plan takes shape

Pushing past skeptics, Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a new billionaires’ tax proposal, an entirely new entry in the tax code designed to help pay for President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy package and edge his party closer to an overall agreement.The proposed tax would hit the gains of those with more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of more than $100 million a year, and it could begin to shore up the big social services and climate change plan Biden is racing to finish before departing this week for global summits.The new billionaires' proposal, coupled with a...
AFP

Biden pitches 'historic' spending plan to transform America

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a "historic" blueprint for remaking America's economy, as he sought to pressure dissenters within his own Democratic Party to back the plan after months of tortuous negotiations. Biden is banking his legacy on passing the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social welfare package, a compact with the American people for a more equitable and greener society and the jewel in the crown of his domestic agenda. He announced he was sure of support for a revised spending framework just before taking off for a G20 summit in Rome -- although whether his efforts galvanized the party's feuding rank-and-file remained to be seen. "I know we have a historic economic framework," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House, shortly after meeting with Democratic leaders in Congress.
