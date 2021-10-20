CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert E. Lee Doesn't Deserve a Statue, But Thomas Jefferson Does

By Mona Charen - The Bulwark
Removed Robert E. Lee Statue Hanging Out at Texas Golf Resort

What happened to those Robert E. Lee statues that were removed throughout the country? Well one is hanging out in West Texas. Several Robert E. Lee statues were removed a few years ago, for instance the one pictured above is from Virginia. The one pictured here was originally in Dallas at was formerly known as Robert E. Lee Park. The park has been renamed to Turtle Creek Park after the statue was removed in 2017. The park had been named that since 1936 when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt dedicated the statue that year.
Rethinking Robert E. Lee

“I grew up with a lie, a series of lies,” writes Ty Seidule in Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause. A retired brigadier general and former head of the history department at West Point, the author eventually stopped believing what he had been taught about the Civil War and its legacy. He wants you to stop believing it too.
The American founders didn’t believe your sacred freedom means you can do whatever you want

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino President Joe Biden has mandated vaccines for a large part of the American workforce, a requirement that has prompted protest from those opposed to the measure. Meanwhile, a similar move in New York City to enforce vaccinations has resulted in more than a dozen businesses’ being fined for flouting […] The post The American founders didn’t believe your sacred freedom means you can do whatever you want appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
You know who wouldn’t think much of Montana’s anti-vaxx laws? Antonin Scalia.

It’s always dangerous getting the dead to speak to current issues. But, with Halloween and all, ‘tis the season. I mean: It’s dangerous to hazard a guess at what, say, Abraham Lincoln may think of critical race theory. And it’s just as dangerous to wonder what Jesus would do in every contemporary life situation because […] The post You know who wouldn’t think much of Montana’s anti-vaxx laws? Antonin Scalia. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Supreme Court rulings always include the perspective of a white male, but often exclude viewpoints of Black and Latina justices

In recent decades, much progress has been made in diversifying the Supreme Court. While only white males served as justices for more than 175 years, the court now includes three female justices, one Black and one Latina justice. Despite the increased diversity, however, the court’s voting rules often exclude minority viewpoints. Like most other courts, the Supreme Court decides its cases by a majority vote. If at least five of the nine justices agree on a resolution, they are able to determine the court’s decision and impose their preferred outcome. If other justices disagree, they cannot ensure that their views are taken...
Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor's race

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday hailed activist parents who are decrying school curriculums as un-American, equating instruction on the effects of institutional racism with “state-sponsored racism” and warning that such efforts might “indoctrinate” children.The fight over schools has become a flashpoint in the Virginia governor's race, where polls show a dead heat between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. In his speech at Patrick Henry College, a Christian university about 50 miles outside Washington in Loudoun County, Pence echoed many of the criticisms Youngkin has made central to his campaign...
The Supreme Court Is to Blame for Racist Policing

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law, about the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on police immunity and his new book, Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights. A portion of their conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, has been transcribed below.
Toni Morrison's 'Beloved' becomes latest flashpoint in Virginia gubernatorial race

(CNN) — The latest back-and-forth in the race to be Virginia's next governor is centered on the value of teaching a Toni Morrison novel in commonwealth schools, highlighting Republican Glenn Youngkin's attempt to make the culture wars around education the major issue of the race as Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe accuses him of using a "racist dog whistle."
Justice Clarence Thomas: the Supreme Court's influencer

CNN — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took his seat on the far end of the bench in 1991 feeling -- he once said -- "beat up" by the workload. A bitter confirmation battle marked by allegations of sexual harassment by Anita Hill was over, but liberals still lamented the fact that a 43-year-old conservative would take the place of retired civil rights icon Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Confederate Officials Weren't The Only Racists—New York City Officials Vote To Remove Thomas Jefferson Statue From Council Chambers

Jefferson insisted Black people should be enslaved because they were inferior. After a decades-long fight, New York City officials unanimously vote to remove his statue from City Hall. Two decades ago, New York State Assembly Member Charles Barron (then a City Councilmember) rebuked a statue of Thomas Jefferson, and the...
