CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Carthage, Timpson, Longview stay atop Red Zone Top 10

By Caleb Beames - KTRE
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race to the playoffs is on and it is hard to count...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
City
Jasper, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Timpson, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
The Associated Press

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming. Testifying at a landmark House hearing, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said the company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Biden's Build Back Better bill: What made it in and what was stripped out

The Build Back Better framework unveiled by the White House on Thursday revises key climate change proposals, keeps funding for universal pre-kindergarten and jettisons earlier plans to provide paid family and medical leave. The changes come after months of negotiations between moderates, progressives and the White House over the components...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy