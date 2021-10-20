Jack Zeitzheim gives Oak Harbor's Mike May confidence making calls

OAK HARBOR — The Oak Harbor football team scored four touchdowns in the first half and let the defense do the rest in Friday’s 34-0 win over visiting Willard in an SBC Bay Division game. With the win, the Rockets improved to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the Bay. Oak...
Hannah Schulte isn't exactly sure how the ball ended up at her feet via distribution from Lily DeTray. But Schulte knows exactly what to do with the ball when she's got it in the penalty area. All it took was a few touches to beat the keeper and slot a...
Notre Dame safety DJ Brown (2) looks over the offense before a play against Wisconsin at Soldier Field on Sept. 25 in Chicago. He'll be asked to start in place of Kyle Hamilton, who will miss the North Carolina game with a knee injury.
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton was geared up for a chance to win the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division title, and the Redskins answered the call, defeating Oak Harbor, 42-7, in the season finale at Bassett’s Field. “It’s the ultimate goal,” said Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon. “It’s so special...
Until Saturday when Utah officially retires No. 22 in honor of running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe. Best friends growing up, the two were tragically killed nine months apart due to shootings.
Oregon State’s tight ends continue to have a limited role in the Beavers’ passing game. But their value as blockers in the Pac-12’s top rushing attack is unquestioned. Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave,
Washington and the Kirkland area are filled with crosstown rivalries and top tier teams that make for some great local matches. Among the local games coming soon, the Juanita High School Rebels will challenge the Bellevue High School Wolverines Friday ...
Consequently, Ugo Amadi has been thrust into full ownership of the team's nickel cornerback role. RENTON, WA — Third-year defensive back Marquise Blair is done for the season after suffering a fractured right patella in Monday night's 13-10 loss to the ...
