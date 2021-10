I last ran for Missoula City Council in 2019, and since then a lot has changed for Missoula taxpayers. Our tax bills have increased, our homeless population has increased, the city’s purchase of properties (and taking them off the tax rolls) has increased, the city budget and spending has increased, crime has increased, the list goes on and on … while those in power continue to look for more revenue streams. I wonder how we taxpayers will fund things like Marshall Mountain, a new civic center, more homeless shelters, the list goes on and on.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO