Public Health

Letters: The path toward a return to a normal life

South Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI began high school during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am currently a sophomore and still have not had a normal high school experience or even a day without wearing a mask. Almost half of the U.S. population still remains unvaccinated. Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine should get...

www.southbendtribune.com

Health

Experts Offer Tips for Returning to 'Normal' Post-COVID

I've always enjoyed countdowns, whether they're to Christmas, New Year's, or my birthday (which, as a Leo, I also consider a national holiday). Countdowns signify that something big is coming—a new adventure or a fresh start. But this past year they were daunting and undependable, thanks to the environment of uncertainty and fear created by COVID-19. The impending return-to-normal countdown has felt equally unsure. As the situation has evolved, I've swayed between feeling joyful about reentry and unsettled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideradio.com

Survey Shows Americans’ Resilience To COVID Amid Return To Normal Activities.

Radio sales departments have new ammo to help close deals with prospects skittish about consumer attitudes and behaviors as the pandemic drags on. Nielsen Audio’s latest Consumer Sentiment survey finds nearly nine in ten respondents (86%) said they were spending the same amount or more since the Delta variant emerged. And despite the Delta variant and increasing COVID cases in the summer, more than eight in ten (82%) don’t think their own financial situation will change in the coming months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times of San Diego

Winter ‘Twindemic’ of COVID and Flu Possible as Life Returns to Normal

First, the good news: The flu was practically nonexistent last year. The bad news: Little flu last season means increased risk this fall and winter. The so-called “twindemic” that public health officials in California and elsewhere warned about last year — the combined threat of influenza and COVID-19 — was largely eased by the wide use of face masks, physical distancing and reduced travel, experts say. But their concerns are back this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Minnesota doctors silenced over COVID views: 'If it's happening to someone else, it could happen to you'

Two Minnesota doctors are speaking out after being silenced for reiterating the importance of individual rights as it pertains to COVID-related policies. Dr. Scott Jensen, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state, faces a fifth investigation in just one year for emphasizing the importance of natural immunity, and Dr. Jeffrey Horak was reportedly terminated from his role of 15 years as a veteran of general surgery after speaking at a local school board meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
South Bend Tribune

Letters: Readers weigh in on veto of CDC grant to increase care for minorities

I was dismayed and disgusted to hear that the St. Joseph County Commissioners followed the footsteps of the Elkhart County Council and vetoed a bill that would bring $3 million of federal grant funding for health outreach efforts to minority communities in our county, a grant they had authorized the health department to apply for, despite support for the grant from local health officials.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH

