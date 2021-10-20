VR for mental health and memory

This session discusses how psychedelic-assisted therapy can relieve suffering in depression and PTSD based on new clinical trials, how they may work with insights from brain imaging studies, how they can be culturally adapted and help reduce racial trauma, and includes further exploration of psychedelics and mental health. Panlists: Robin Carhart Harris, PhD, Professor and researcher, UCSF and Imperial College London; Charles L. Raison, MD, Professor and the Mary Sue and Mike Shannon Distinguished Chair for Healthy Minds, Children & Families, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Sara Reed, MS, LMFT, CEO and founder, Mind's iHealth Solutions. Moderated by Elissa Epel, PhD, Vice Chair for Adult Psychology, UCSF. Recorded on 10/07/2021. (#37480)
