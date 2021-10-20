CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

VR for mental health and memory

By Greg Nichols
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA company that makes VR solutions to help reduce the effects of social isolation, is bringing its technology to senior care facilities in the northeast. The partnership between Rendever, a VR company founded by MIT alumni, and Vantage Point Retirement Living is aimed at bettering the lives of seniors affected by...

www.zdnet.com

