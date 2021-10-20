CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airline Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Oct 21: ALK, AAL, LUV

By Maharathi Basu
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

The rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus across the United States dealt a huge blow to the U.S.-based airline stocks. This is because after being battered by the pandemic-borne crisis last year, the airline operators were just finding their feet owing to improved air-travel demand (particularly for leisure) but the rampant transmission of the infectious strain of COVID-19 hit it hard. It is threatening to undo the uptick in air travel.

Apart from the Delta-variant-induced woes, steep fuel costs (oil price was up 2.1% in the third quarter from second-quarter levels) as a result of northbound oil prices are limiting the airlines’ bottom-line growth. However, the focus on cargo revenues is a positive in an era of dwindling passenger revenues.

Upcoming Airline Releases

Given the above-mentioned factors, investors interested in the airline space will await the third-quarter 2021 earnings releases of Alaska Air Group ALK , American Airlines AAL and Southwest Airlines LUV . These three carriers are scheduled to report September-quarter results on Oct 21.

Let’s see how things have been shaping up for these prominent airline companies ahead of their respective earnings releases.

Our quantitative model predicts an earnings beat for the company with a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) as this combination increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Alaska Air’s third-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have been affected by Delta-variant-led low passenger revenues due to diminished air-travel demand.  However, despite this slowdown, passenger revenues are likely to have improved year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 passenger revenues indicates more than a 100% increase from the number reported in the year-ago quarter. Higher fuel costs with oil prices moving north are expected to have dented the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Alaska Air this season as the carrier has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. In fact, our model had not predicted a positive surprise for the company when we issued its third-quarter earnings preview article . Back then, the stock had an Earnings ESP of +3.17% and the same Zacks Rank.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvqF6_0cWspmm400

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

In the face of the Delta-variant-triggered sluggishness in passenger revenues, American Airlines’ focus on its cargo unit is likely to have bolstered cargo revenues in the September quarter. This, in turn, is expected to have boosted the overall top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter cargo revenues implies a 59% rise from the third-quarter 2020 reported figure.

However, the bottom line is expected to have reflected the effect of the rising fuel costs due to a spike in oil prices. The company estimates the same to be $2.08 for the third quarter compared with $1.91 reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Moreover, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Airlines this reporting cycle as it currently has a Zacks Rank of 4 and an Earnings ESP of +1.95%. Earlier too, our Zacks methodology had not predicted an earnings beat for the company when we issued its third-quarter earnings preview article . Back then, the stock had an Earnings ESP of -5.23% and the same Zacks Rank.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450qa4_0cWspmm400

American Airlines Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

We expect Dallas-based Southwest Airlines’ third-quarter performance to have been hurt by the decline in air-travel demand caused by the Delta variant. Besides, Hurricane Ida disrupted the airline’s operations. The carrier is expected to have canceled nearly 2,700 flights during the September quarter, which are likely to have affected its top line. Flared-up fuel costs with oil prices moving upward might have also weighed on the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Southwest Airlines this time around as the company currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.80% and is Zacks #4 Ranked. In fact, our model had also not predicted a positive surprise for the company when we issued its third-quarter earnings preview article . Back then, the stock had an Earnings ESP of +13.36% and the same Zacks Rank.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gUrS_0cWspmm400

Southwest Airlines Co. price-eps-surprise | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Southwest Airlines Earnings: Another Stinker

Southwest Airlines reported a disappointing (but expected) loss for the third quarter earlier this week. The airline giant is bracing for an even bigger loss in the fourth quarter. Other airlines have proven more nimble than Southwest over the past year, making it hard to justify Southwest Airlines' valuation premium.
GAS PRICE
Investopedia

American Airlines Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

American Airlines' load factor missed analysts' expectations. Load factor measures the percentage of seating capacity being filled by paying passengers. It fell sharply last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions. The delta variant of the coronavirus has slowed the company's revenue recovery from the pandemic shock. American...
MARKETS
investing.com

United Airlines Holdings Earnings, Revenue beat In Q3

Investing.com - United Airlines Holdings reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. United Airlines Holdings announced earnings per share of $-1.02 on revenue of $7.75B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-1.51 on revenue of $7.56B. United Airlines Holdings shares are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Airlines Group#Stocks#Watch For Earnings#Alk#Alaska Air Group#American Airlines Aal#Southwest Airlines Luv#Alaska Air
OilPrice.com

5 Energy Stocks To Watch As Earnings Season Comes Up

Earnings season is upon us once again, although no energy companies have reported their Q3 earnings yet. Two oilfield service giants are set to report earnings this week, with one of them predicted to overperform and the other one set for disappointment. Both Next Era Energy and Next Era Energy...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Auto Stocks' Q3 Earnings Roster for Oct 26: PCAR, PII & More

The third-quarter earnings season for the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector kicked off last week. So far this earnings season, just two S&P stocks from the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, namely Tesla TSLA and Genuine Parts GPC, have come up with quarterly numbers. Encouragingly, both the companies have managed to deliver an earnings beat. A host of S&P sector components including PACCAR, Ford, General Motors, O’Reilly as well as LKQ Corp. are slated to release quarterly numbers this week.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

5 Financial Stocks To Watch This Week With Earnings Reports

Earnings season continues to heat up with many of the largest companies reporting quarterly results over the next several weeks. Among the biggest categories represented with earnings this week is financial services companies. Here is a look at five financial companies reporting earnings this week. Interactive Brokers: Brokerage firm Interactive...
STOCKS
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

Crestwood's merger with Oasis Midstream creates a larger-scale midstream company. The deal significantly increases its cash flow while maintaining its financial flexibility. The combination makes its big-time dividend even stronger. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is getting a lot bigger. The master limited partnership (MLP) is acquiring rival Oasis Midstream Partners...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

This 1 Finance Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy